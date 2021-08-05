MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya endures bite by Sanayev during semi-finals

After Ravi Dahiya scripted one of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, right, and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, right, and India's Kumar Ravi compete during the men's 57kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)


India's Ravi Dahiya was painfully bitten on his biceps from opponent Nurislam Sanayev during the Tokyo Olympics semifinal. The support staff has, however, assured that the in-form wrestler is perfectly fine and raring to go for the final.

After Ravi Dahiya scripted one of the greatest comebacks on the mat, the pictures revealed the deep bite mark on his right bicep.

"It was paining when Ravi returned from the mat but he was given an ice-pack and he is fine. The pain has subsided. He is fit for final, no problem at all," a member of the Indian wrestling team's support staff told PTI.

Ravi won by fall after trailing 2-9.

The bite by Sanayev reminded of the incident when Sushil Kumar was accused of biting the ear of his Kazakhstan opponent Akhzurek Tanatrov during the 2012 London Olympics semifinal.

Close

Related stories

The videos had suggested that Sushil, who was trailing 0-3 in that bout, may have bit the ear of Tanatrov, who showed the referee the blood on his ear but did not appeal against that.

Sushil went on to make the final, which he lost to settle for a silver medal.

According to the rules framed by world governing body UWW, the chapter Prohibition and Illegal Holds article 48 states that wrestlers are forbidden to pull the hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, twist fingers or toes of their opponents.

The wrestlers are barred to perform actions, gestures or holds with the intention of torturing the opponent or making him suffer to force him to withdraw.

And if found guilty, the wrestlers can be penalised.

"These general prohibitions are sanctioned based on the severity of the foul (disqualification, caution-1 (2) point or verbal warning)," states the rule.

"Disciplinary sanctions might also be applied after the competition against the athlete at fault."

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #India #Ravi Dahiya #world
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:02 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.