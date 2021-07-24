MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics table tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee enters next round of women's singles event

Mukherjee defeated Sweden's Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in her opening game.

Moneycontrol News
July 24, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST
Sutirtha Mukherjee of India in action against Linda Bergstrom of Sweden REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Sutirtha Mukherjee of India in action against Linda Bergstrom of Sweden REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

India's table tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee has won her opening game in the women's singles event here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Mukherjee defeated Sweden's Linda Bergstroem 5-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5 in her opening game. Mukherjee had managed to win the second game to bring the scoreline 1-1, but after that, the Sweden opponent won two games, putting more pressure on her.

However, the Indian staged a comeback and she took the fifth and sixth games 11-3 and 11-9 respectively, keeping her hopes alive of walking away with a victory. In the end, it was Mukherjee who held her composure to walk away victorious. Earlier, Manika Batra cruised past Briitain's Tin-Tin Ho for the next round in women's singles event. Manika wasted no time and won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. The Indian paddler never seemed fazed by Tin-Tin Ho during the whole match.

This win of Manika will come as a morale booster after she along with Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in the mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching. Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei annihilated the Indian duo in just 24 minutes in the best of seven games contest.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sutirtha Mukherjee #Table tennis #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Jul 24, 2021 10:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.