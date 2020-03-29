App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tokyo Olympics: Signs indicate summer dates for 2021 Olympic games

“The games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September” Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Mori saying on March 28.

Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more signs point towards the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President, Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.



International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, after the postponement was announced in Switzerland on March 24, left open the possibility of spring dates.

The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee's executive board meets.

Any final decision will be made between local organizers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

Athletes have been left in limbo by the postponement. Many have been forced to stop training because of the spreading coronavirus virus. Even those who can train have no idea about how to schedule training to reach peak fitness at the right time.

Mori and organizing committee CEO, Toshiro Muto have both said the added cost of rescheduling will be “enormous.” Early estimates put those costs at between $2-3 billion with the several levels of Japanese governments likely to foot most of the bills.

Tokyo organizers say they are spending $12.6 billion to stage the games. However, a government audit report said it will cost at least twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

The Switzerland-based IOC has contributed $1.3 billion to organize the Tokyo Olympics, according local organizing committee documents. It has a reserve fund of about $2 billion for such emergencies and also has insurance coverage.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 11:35 am

