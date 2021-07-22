Tokyo Olympics Live: Football takes center stage as Brazil, Netherlands dominate women's matches

Tokyo Olympics Live: Indian archers begin their quest tomorrow. Deepika Kumari is the hot favourite to bring home a medal among the archers. The 27-year-old archer is entering the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games as the world no. 1 in the women's recurve category. Kumari clinched the top spot of the ranking after winning a treble of gold medals at the Paris Archery World Cup Stage 3 last month. Read full report here.
#Tokyo2020 starts tomorrow!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 22, 2021
Take a look at @Tokyo2020 events scheduled for 23 July
Catch #TeamIndia in action on @ddsportschannel and @SonySportsIndia and don’t forget to send in your #Cheer4India messages below@PMOIndia | @ianuragthakur | @NisithPramanik | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Rn7XAwbYkq