July 22, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live: Football takes center stage as Brazil, Netherlands dominate women's matches

India will field its biggest contingent ever at the Olympics. It is also India's strongest contingent at the Games. Watch this space for all live updates, event schedule, where to watch and more.

Tokyo Olympics Live News Updates: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in 2021!) has kicked off, although the official opening ceremony will take place tomorrow. Softball, Baseball, Shooting and Football are under way. The Games director was fired over a comment he made about the Holocaust Despite the Covid-19 scare, it promises to a month filled with action as Tokyo witnesses the best of the

  • July 22, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live: Indian archers begin their quest tomorrow. Deepika Kumari is the hot favourite to bring home a medal among the archers. The 27-year-old archer is entering the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games as the world no. 1 in the women's recurve category. Kumari clinched the top spot of the ranking after winning a treble of gold medals at the Paris Archery World Cup Stage 3 last month. Read full report here.

  • July 22, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live: Dutee Chand is the first Indian athlete to make it to the Olympics two times in a row. Here's her explaining how she qualified. 

  • July 22, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live | Football: Football takes centerstage at the Olympics. Women's football first round went underway yesterday with Brazil and Netherlands scoring 10 and 5 each in their respective games. Men's football is currently underway. Here is a look at the results so far.

    Women's Football Round 1

    AUS beat NZ (2-1) Group G

    NET beat ZAM (10-3) Group F

    JAP drew CAN (1-1) Group E

    SWE beat USA (3-0) Group G

    BRA beat CHI (5-0) Group F

    GBR beat CHL (2-0) Group E

    Men's Football Round 1

    CIV beat KSA (2-1) Group D

    NZ beat KOR (1-0) Group B

    MEX beat FRA (4-0) Group A

    EGY drew ESP (0-0) Group C

  • July 22, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST

    Opening Ceremony director fired: The opening ceremony director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase Lets play Holocaust, in one of his shows. His dismissal comes the day before Friday’s opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games.Earlier this week, a composer whose music is expected to be used at the opening ceremony was forced to resign because of past bullying of his classmates, which he boasted about in magazine interviews.

  • July 22, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live: India is fielding its best contingent in Tokyo. India’s best Olympics in terms of medal tally has been the 2012 London Olympics where India bagged six medals – two silvers and four bronze. India last won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Abhinav Bindra won in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event. Here’s the list of the entire contingent that will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics

  • July 22, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Live: Hello and welcome to this live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics from Moneycontrol. I am Neeraj Krishnan, and I shall be taking you through all the live updates of the proceedings in Tokyo as it happens. After a Covid-forced hiatus, the Olympics are back although it doesn't bring the din that usually accompanies the Olympic Games. While foreign spectators may not be allowed to fly into Tokyo to watch the games, nothing can stop the excitement surrounding the quadrennial event that showcases the best in sport. 

