Tokyo Olympics Live: Football takes center stage as Brazil, Netherlands dominate women's matches

July 22, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live: Hello and welcome to this live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics from Moneycontrol. I am Neeraj Krishnan, and I shall be taking you through all the live updates of the proceedings in Tokyo as it happens. After a Covid-forced hiatus, the Olympics are back although it doesn't bring the din that usually accompanies the Olympic Games. While foreign spectators may not be allowed to fly into Tokyo to watch the games, nothing can stop the excitement surrounding the quadrennial event that showcases the best in sport.