Tokyo Olympics: Kyodo says Japan & IOC agree for next year's games to start on July 23

Courtesy of COVID-19, sporting events from across the world have been cancelled or rescheduled. Since it's initial postponement news, we now have more insights about the Olympics' 2021 delayed schedule.
Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on March 30 that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until August eight, Kyodo news reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus outbreak.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 30, 2020 04:37 pm