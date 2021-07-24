Tokyo Olympics July 24 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

(Image: AP)

India has a long day at the Olympics with a handful of medal prospects taking the stage across ten events. Here is the full schedule of the Indian contingent.

India July 24 Olympics Schedule

Archery

Event: Mixed team

Round: 1/8 Eliminations

Time: 6:00 am onwards

Opponent: Chinese Taipei

Indian contestants: Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav

Badminton

Event: Men’s Doubles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 8:50 am

Opponents: Y. Lee & C.L Wang (Chinese Taipei)

Indian contestants: C. Shetty & S. Rankireddy

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 9:30 am

Opponents: M. Zilberman (Israel)

Indian contestant: Sai Praneeth

Boxing

Event: Men’s welterweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 3:54 pm

Opponents: S.Q.M Okazawa (Japan)

Indian contestant: V. Krishan

Hockey

Event: Men’s Tournament

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 6:30 am

Opponents: New Zealand

Event: Women’s Tournament

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 5:15 pm

Opponents: Netherlands

Judo

Event: Women’s 48kg

Round: Round of 32

Time: 8:28 am

Opponent: E. Csernoviczki (Hungary)

Indian contestant: Sushila Likmabam

Rowing

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Round: Heats

Time: 7:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh

Shooting

Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Round: Qualification

Time: 5:00 am

Indian contestant: E. Valarivan

Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Round: Qualification

Time: 9:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary

Table Tennis

Event: Mixed Doubles

Round: Round of 16

Time: 8:30 am

Opponents: Y.J. Lin & I.C. Cheng (Chinese Taipei)

Indian contestants: Manika Batra & Sharath Achanta

Event: Women’s Singles

Round: Round One

Time: 12:15 pm

Matches – M. Batra vs T.Ho (Great Britain) | S. Mukherjee vs L. Bergstrom (Sweden)

Tennis

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: First Round

Time: 7:30 am

Opponent: D. Istomin (Uzbekistan)

Indian contestant: S. Nagal

Weightlifting

Event: Women’s 49 Kg

Round: Group A

Time: 10:20 am

Indian contestant: C. Mirabai