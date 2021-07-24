MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics July 24 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

India will take part in ten events. Here is the full list of the Indian contingent on July 24 at the Tokyo Olympics

Moneycontrol News
July 24, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
(Image: AP)

India has a long day at the Olympics with a handful of medal prospects taking the stage across ten events. Here is the full schedule of the Indian contingent.

India July 24 Olympics Schedule

Archery

Event: Mixed team

Round: 1/8 Eliminations

Close

Time: 6:00 am onwards

Opponent: Chinese Taipei

Indian contestants: Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav

 

Badminton

Event: Men’s Doubles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 8:50 am

Opponents: Y. Lee & C.L Wang (Chinese Taipei)

Indian contestants: C. Shetty & S. Rankireddy

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 9:30 am

Opponents: M. Zilberman (Israel)

Indian contestant: Sai Praneeth

 

Boxing

Event: Men’s welterweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 3:54 pm

Opponents: S.Q.M Okazawa (Japan)

Indian contestant: V. Krishan

 

Hockey

Event: Men’s Tournament

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 6:30 am

Opponents: New Zealand

Event: Women’s Tournament

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 5:15 pm

Opponents: Netherlands

 

Judo

Event: Women’s 48kg

Round: Round of 32

Time: 8:28 am

Opponent: E. Csernoviczki (Hungary)

Indian contestant: Sushila Likmabam

 

Rowing

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Round: Heats

Time: 7:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh

 

Shooting

Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Round: Qualification

Time: 5:00 am

Indian contestant: E. Valarivan

Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Round: Qualification

Time: 9:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary

 

Table Tennis

Event: Mixed Doubles

Round: Round of 16

Time: 8:30 am

Opponents: Y.J. Lin & I.C. Cheng (Chinese Taipei)

Indian contestants: Manika Batra & Sharath Achanta

Event: Women’s Singles

Round: Round One

Time: 12:15 pm

Matches – M. Batra vs T.Ho (Great Britain) | S. Mukherjee vs L. Bergstrom (Sweden)

 

Tennis

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: First Round

Time: 7:30 am

Opponent: D. Istomin (Uzbekistan)

Indian contestant: S. Nagal

 

Weightlifting

Event: Women’s 49 Kg

Round: Group A

Time: 10:20 am

Indian contestant: C. Mirabai

 
Tags: #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Jul 24, 2021 08:21 am

