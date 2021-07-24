Tokyo Olympics July 24 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

India has a long day at the Olympics with a handful of medal prospects taking the stage across ten events. Here is the full schedule of the Indian contingent.
India July 24 Olympics Schedule
Archery
Event: Mixed team
Round: 1/8 Eliminations
Time: 6:00 am onwards
Opponent: Chinese Taipei
Indian contestants: Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav
Badminton
Event: Men’s Doubles
Round: Group Stage
Time: 8:50 am
Opponents: Y. Lee & C.L Wang (Chinese Taipei)
Indian contestants: C. Shetty & S. Rankireddy
Event: Men’s Singles
Round: Group Stage
Time: 9:30 am
Opponents: M. Zilberman (Israel)
Indian contestant: Sai Praneeth
Boxing
Event: Men’s welterweight
Round: Round of 32
Time: 3:54 pm
Opponents: S.Q.M Okazawa (Japan)
Indian contestant: V. Krishan
Hockey
Event: Men’s Tournament
Round: Pool A Match
Time: 6:30 am
Opponents: New Zealand
Event: Women’s Tournament
Round: Pool A Match
Time: 5:15 pm
Opponents: Netherlands
Judo
Event: Women’s 48kg
Round: Round of 32
Time: 8:28 am
Opponent: E. Csernoviczki (Hungary)
Indian contestant: Sushila Likmabam
Rowing
Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls
Round: Heats
Time: 7:30 am
Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh
Shooting
Event: Women’s 10m Air Rifle
Round: Qualification
Time: 5:00 am
Indian contestant: E. Valarivan
Event: Men’s 10m Air Pistol
Round: Qualification
Time: 9:30 am
Indian contestants: A. Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary
Table Tennis
Event: Mixed Doubles
Round: Round of 16
Time: 8:30 am
Opponents: Y.J. Lin & I.C. Cheng (Chinese Taipei)
Indian contestants: Manika Batra & Sharath Achanta
Event: Women’s Singles
Round: Round One
Time: 12:15 pm
Matches – M. Batra vs T.Ho (Great Britain) | S. Mukherjee vs L. Bergstrom (Sweden)
Tennis
Event: Men’s Singles
Round: First Round
Time: 7:30 am
Opponent: D. Istomin (Uzbekistan)
Indian contestant: S. Nagal
Weightlifting
Event: Women’s 49 Kg
Round: Group A
Time: 10:20 am
Indian contestant: C. Mirabai