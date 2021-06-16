MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: Japan to decide soon on allowing domestic spectators at games

The final call will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of virus variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters when asked about the reports.

Reuters
June 16, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
The final call will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of virus variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters when asked about the reports.

The final call will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of virus variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters when asked about the reports.

Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said on Wednesday, following media reports a proposal to allow up to 10,000 people at events was under consideration.

The final call will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of virus variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters when asked about the reports.

Japan plans to move forward on a proposal that will allow up to 10,000 spectators or 50% of a venue's capacity, whichever is smaller, at events during the Games, Kyodo News said late Tuesday, citing government sources.

Top officials among Prime Minister's Yoshihide Suga's administration are reviewing options such as putting a cap for the number of domestic spectators at 5,000 or 10,000, local television network TV Asahi reported.

Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics beginning on July 23.

Close

Related stories

Organisers and government officials in Japan have said they would continue to work on coronavirus measures for a "safe and secure" Games, and that a decision on domestic spectators would be made this month.

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and the government's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi will hold a joint news conference on Wednesday, the Cabinet Office said.

Nishimura and Omi would talk about the government's coronavirus responses during the briefing on Wednesday, the Cabinet Office said, but did not provide further details and the time has yet to be decided.

Omi has been outspoken https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/japan-medical-adviser-says-hosting-olympics-not-normal-current-pandemic-state-2021-06-02 in recent weeks about the risks of holding the Games during a pandemic and has said guidance from him and other experts was not making its way to the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC has tried to quell such concerns by saying that most athletes and media coming to Tokyo will be vaccinated, and that so-called playbooks governing hygiene, movements and testing of participants will further mitigate infection risks.

The Olympics have already been postponed by a year amid concerns over how organisers can keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe when they begin on July 23 after a fourth wave of infections.

Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures remain under a state of emergency that is set to end on June 20. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Wednesday he is against lifting the emergency declaration "too easily."

Japan's sluggish vaccination push is starting to gain steam of late, and recent polls have pointed to acceptance that the Games will go forward.
Reuters
TAGS: #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jun 16, 2021 09:07 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.