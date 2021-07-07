MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: Japan considering barring all fans at Olympic events

Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators would be the least risky option. Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people.

Reuters
July 07, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Japan's government is floating proposals that would ban fans from all Olympic events, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials scramble to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators would be the least risky option. Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people.

The Mainichi, citing sources within government, said discussions about barring spectators were partly the result of political considerations after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling party failed to win a majority in an election for the Tokyo's assembly on Sunday, partly due to dissatisfaction over the government's virus measures.

The issue of spectators is due to be decided at five-way talks on Thursday including the Tokyo governor and IOC President Thomas Bach, who arrives in Japan that day.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Close

Related stories

Asked about the issue of spectators at a press conference on Tuesday, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Suga has said holding the Games without spectators was a possibility.

On Thursday, the government is likely to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original end-date of July 11, government sources have said.

Kyodo News reported the extension would likely last a month, meaning the curbs will be in place throughout the Olympics, which close with a ceremony on Aug. 8.

Japan has not had the explosive COVID-19 outbreaks seen elsewhere but has seen more than 800,000 cases and more than 14,800 deaths. A slow rollout has meant only a quarter of its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.
Reuters
Tags: #Japan #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Jul 7, 2021 07:57 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.