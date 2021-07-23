Tokyo Olympics: India’s prospects and past wins

The United States is projected to win 96 medals topping the Tokyo Olympics table, followed by Russian Olympic Committee (68), China (66), Japan (61) and Great Britain (52). (Image: AP)

All eyes and hearts are set for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be held in Japan from July 23 to August 8, delayed by a year due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. India will be participating in 18 sports disciplines and related events at the games.

A total of 127 sportspersons and 101 coaches are part of the Indian contingent along with support staff and officials. As per projections, India is predicted to bag 19 medals: four gold, nine silver and six bronze, finishing 18th on the table, according to Grace Note, an entertainment data and technology company.

The United States is projected to win 96 medals topping the table, followed by Russian Olympic Committee (68), China (66), Japan (61) and Great Britain (52).

Some of India’s top medal contenders this time are: Deepika Kumari (archery), PV Sindhu (badminton), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Amit Panghal (boxing), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Neeraj Chopra (javelin - track and field).

In the past, India has won 28 medals at the summer Olympics so far, of which nine are gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

In the 2016 Olympics held at Rio de Janeiro, India secured only two medals: a silver in women’s singles badminton by PV Sindhu and a bronze in women’s 58kg wrestling by Sakshi Malik.

India’s best ever performance in terms of medal tally (six) has been at the 2012 London Olympics, winning two silver and four bronze. In the last Olympics held at Tokyo in 1964, India won gold in field hockey beating Pakistan 1-0.

Here is a look at India’s performance at the Olympic games in the past: