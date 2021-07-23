MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics: India’s prospects and past wins

Check out India’s past records at the Olympics and some of the top contenders ready to take on in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
The United States is projected to win 96 medals topping the Tokyo Olympics table, followed by Russian Olympic Committee (68), China (66), Japan (61) and Great Britain (52). (Image: AP)

The United States is projected to win 96 medals topping the Tokyo Olympics table, followed by Russian Olympic Committee (68), China (66), Japan (61) and Great Britain (52). (Image: AP)

All eyes and hearts are set for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be held in Japan from July 23 to August 8, delayed by a year due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. India will be participating in 18 sports disciplines and related events at the games.

A total of 127 sportspersons and 101 coaches are part of the Indian contingent along with support staff and officials. As per projections, India is predicted to bag 19 medals: four gold, nine silver and six bronze, finishing 18th on the table, according to Grace Note, an entertainment data and technology company.

The United States is projected to win 96 medals topping the table, followed by Russian Olympic Committee (68), China (66), Japan (61) and Great Britain (52).

Some of India’s top medal contenders this time are: Deepika Kumari (archery), PV Sindhu (badminton), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), Amit Panghal (boxing), Manu Bhaker (shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Neeraj Chopra (javelin - track and field).

Olympics 2207_004

Close

Related stories

In the past, India has won 28 medals at the summer Olympics so far, of which nine are gold, seven silver and 12 bronze.

In the 2016 Olympics held at Rio de Janeiro, India secured only two medals: a silver in women’s singles badminton by PV Sindhu and a bronze in women’s 58kg wrestling by Sakshi Malik.

India’s best ever performance in terms of medal tally (six) has been at the 2012 London Olympics, winning two silver and four bronze. In the last Olympics held at Tokyo in 1964, India won gold in field hockey beating Pakistan 1-0.

Here is a look at India’s performance at the Olympic games in the past:

Olympics 2207_001

Olympics 2207_003
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #archery #games #India #Japan #Olympics #Sports #Tokyo 2020 #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Jul 23, 2021 08:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.