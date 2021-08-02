Tokyo Olympics: India women's hockey team beats Australia to advance into semi-finals

India's Sharmila Devi (7) collides with Australia's Karri Somerville (20) and goalkeeper Rachael Anne Lynch (27) during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Indian women's hockey team beat Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals on August 2 scripting history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time. After a slew of terrible penalty corners throughout the tournament, India scored against Australia courtesy of a penalty corner.

Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal of the match as India beat three-time champions Australia with a score of 1-0.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last four round.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on August 4.

India finished their Pool A proceedings in fourth place with six points, riding on back-to-back wins over Ireland and South Africa. The top four teams from each pool made it to the knockout stage.

After losing their first three matches against Netherlands, Germany and defending champions Great Britain, the Indian women made a brilliant comeback, defeating higher-ranked Ireland 1-0 and overpowering South Africa 4-3 to keep themselves in the hunt.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.

In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.