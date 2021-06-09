MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics: India drop Chinese kit sponsor Li Ning ahead of Games

Reuters
June 09, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment in the country, saying its athletes will wear unbranded apparel at the Tokyo Games instead.

Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute last year.

It unveiled an Olympic kit made by the Chinese company just six days ago but said late on Tuesday it had ended the association out of respect for the "sentiments of the people of the country".

"We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we ... have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor," IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

"Our athletes, coaches and support staff will wear unbranded apparel."

Li Ning's India representatives were not immediately available for comments.

The IOA said it did not want the issue of who made the uniforms to be a distraction.

"We would like our athletes to be able to train and compete without having to answer questions about the apparel brand," it added.

"As it is, they have all been challenged by the pandemic over the past year and a quarter and we want them to be not distracted."
Take a Quick Survey