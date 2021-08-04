MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya reach wrestling semi-finals

Tokyo Olympics: Winning their respective semi-final matches would assure Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya of a medal.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics: India's Deepak Punia in action against Lin Zushen of China during the wrestling freestyle men's 86-kg quarter-final, at the Makuhari Messe Hall A, Japan, on August 4, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leah Millis)

Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya advanced to the Semi-Finals in their respective categories at the Tokyo Olympics on August 4.

Punia defeated China’s Lin Z 6–3 in the men’s 86-kg category. He will face United States’ David Taylor in the semi-final later on August 4.

Dahiya booked a spot in the semi-final by defeating Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 in the men's freestyle 57 kilogram category. Dahiya will take on Kazakhstan’s N Sanayev in the next match later on August 4.

Winning their respective semi-final matches would assure Punia and Dahiya of a medal.

Bajrang Punia will begin his 65-kg freestyle campaign on August 6.

Close

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here

Meanwhile, Indian female wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik lost their Round of 16 matches in the 57-kg and 62-kg freestyle categories, respectively.

Seema Bisla and Vinesh Phogat are yet to begin their campaign.

The Indian contingent has bagged two medals so far. Additionally, boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also been assured of a medal after making it to the women's welterweight semi-final.
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Current Affairs #Sports #wrestling
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:26 am

