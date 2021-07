July 26, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020/21 | Day 4 | July 26 | Live: Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt is the new Olympic champion after clinching gold in men’s triathlon as Brownlee misses out on medals. After a false start to the race, Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt won the men’s triathlon Olympic gold medal following a three-way battle for the title. The Norwegian, who was in fifth position after the 1,500m swim and 40km cycle legs, finished in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds. Blummenfelt's win gives Norway its first Olympic gold medal since the Olympic Games London 2012, when they won gold in handball and canoe sprint. Behind him, Alex Yee of Great Britain won the silver in the Tokyo 2020 swim-bike-run event for Great Britain's sixth Olympic medal in triathlon. And New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde claimed the bronze for New Zealand first medal of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.