Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari, one of India's key medal contenders, set to begin campaign

India's Deepika Kumari during the preliminary round of the archery competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image: Reuters/Yves Herman)

Hours before the Tokyo Olympics are officially declared open by Japanese Emperor Naruhito on July 23, Deepika Kumari – one India’s biggest medal hopefuls – will begin her campaign to attain Olympic glory.

The 27-year-old archer is entering the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games as the world no. 1 in the women's recurve category. Kumari clinched the top spot of the ranking after winning a treble of gold medals at the Paris Archery World Cup Stage 3 last month.

Ranchi-born Kumari had won the gold medal for recurve individual and recurve team categories at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She had also won a gold medal in the recurve team category at the 2010 Asian Games. Since then, she has bagged a number of medals at the Asian Archery Championships and the World Championships.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Kumari had finished 8th in the women’s individual event and 9th along with Chekrovolu Swuro and Bombayla Devi Laishram in the women’s team event. Four years later at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kumari finished 20th in the women’s individual event and 7th along with Laishram and Laxmirani Majhi in the women’s team event.

Kumari’s campaign in the women’s individual archery category will begin with the ranking round at 5.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 23. This will be followed by the ranking round for the mixed team category at 9.30 am IST.