Tokyo Olympics | Andhra Pradesh to reward PV Sindhu with Rs 30 lakhs cash prize

PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
2020 Tokyo Olympics | Badminton Women's Singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu of India poses with her medal at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

Andhra Pradesh government, on August 3, announced that it would honour Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist and India shuttler PV Sindhu with a cash reward of Rs 30 lakhs upon her return to India, CNN-NEWS18 reported.

Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back. The first being Wrestler Sushil Kumar who clinched his medals in two consecutive editions – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.

PV Sindhu previously registered her silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Andhra government then rewarded her a cash award of Rs 3 crore.

India's PV Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1. She defeated Bingjao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the shuttler.

Top leaders including Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu.

Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #PV Sindhu #Sports #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Aug 3, 2021 11:03 am

