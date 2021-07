July 31, 2021 / 05:25 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live News | Day 8 | July 31: The other main event for the day would the Women’s 100m final. All eyes will be on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she looks to put her name in the history books as one of the greatest Olympians. Should she win the 100m final, she would become the first woman to win three golds at the same event in Olympic history. The 100m dash promises to be a nail-biting event with the chance of the world record which has stood for 33 years being broken. Six women have so far run under eleven seconds and so far 22 personal bests and 11 national records have fallen.