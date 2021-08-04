MARKET NEWS

August 04, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: Borgohain settles for Bronze, India’s Deepak Punia in the semi-finals

It will be a crunch day for India as they play the match of their life in the women’s hockey semi-finals against Argentina. Borgohain and Punia will also be in action

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12| August 04: India have a busy day in Tokyo. After Mirabai Chanu’s silver, rel=nofollow>PV Sindhu’s bronze, Lovlina Borgohain lost in her semi-final match to settle for bronze. All eyes will also be on the Women’s Hockey Semi-final between India and Argentina. Deepak Punia is also in action in the wrestling semi-final against David Taylor of the USA.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04:  India have another medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight category. She lost in the semi-finals against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli. Sumeneli won the fight 5-0 by unanimous decision. She was in re-hot form as she completely outclassed Borgohain in a completely one-sided match. 

  • August 04, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: The USA's Sydney McLaughlin has set a new world record with a phenomenal run in the women's 400m hurdles final. The new Olympic champion broke her own world-best mark of 51.90, storming past compatriot Dalilah Muhammad down the home straight to win the Olympic gold medal in 51.46 seconds. Muhammad - the Rio 2016 Olympic champion - took silver, going under 52 seconds in a time that also broke the former world record (51.58). Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third in a new European record of 52.03.

  • August 04, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
  • August 04, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: India’s Deepak Punia is also in action later in the day. He will be up against David Taylor of the USA in the men’s 86Kg Freestyle category.

  • August 04, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: In terms of medals, India haven’t lived up to its expectations. Mirabai Chanu’s silver and PV Sindhu’s bronze remains the only medals India have won so far. Lovlina Borgohain will be in action soon in her semi-final showdown against Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

  • August 04, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: Hello and welcome to Day 12 at the Tokyo Olympics. It is a crunch for the women’s hockey team as they look to put India back on the medal table in. India last won a medal in hockey in 1980, where they won gold in the men’s category. The women’s team have never won a medal in hockey.

