Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: Borgohain settles for Bronze, India’s Deepak Punia in the semi-finals

August 04, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 12 | August 04: The USA's Sydney McLaughlin has set a new world record with a phenomenal run in the women's 400m hurdles final. The new Olympic champion broke her own world-best mark of 51.90, storming past compatriot Dalilah Muhammad down the home straight to win the Olympic gold medal in 51.46 seconds. Muhammad - the Rio 2016 Olympic champion - took silver, going under 52 seconds in a time that also broke the former world record (51.58). Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third in a new European record of 52.03.