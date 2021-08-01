Tokyo Olympics 2020 | What lies ahead for Team India in the games?

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

With PV Sindhu and India's Men's hockey teams registering historic wins and a spectacular show, the chances of India clinching more medals at the games lie on the horizon.

However, so far India's campaign has been more misses than hits. Shooters, boxers etc. "were left disappointed" as they couldn't add to the medal tally.

Individually, it's Lovlina Borgohain. The Assamese boxer has broken through to the semifinals after a startling run of victories, outpunching higher-ranked competitors from countries like Taiwan.

The Indian teams which have won the most heart are the men's and women's hockey athletes, putting up gritty performances reminiscent of the country's glorious past in the sport. While the women's team has secured a QF spot after winning against tough competition from South Africa and Ireland, the men showed resilience, determination and extreme pluck to best Great Britain and reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in 49 years.

Hopes for a medal continue to live through in Discus Throw as well, where Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, though in a qualifying round, as she made it to the finals of the ongoing Games after finishing second on July 31.