Tokyo Olympics 2020: 4 new COVID-19 cases in Games village, two of them athletes

A general overall view of the Olympic rings logo at the finish line of the men's triathlon during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Odaiba Marine Park. (Representative image: Reuters)

Four residents of the Olympic Games village, including two athletes, are among the seven new COVID-19 cases that the event organisers announced on July 27. With this, the total Games-related COVID-19 cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village.

The four fresh cases in the village include two Games-concerned personnel. On July 26, Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer was forced to withdraw from the games after testing positive for the virus.

Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof, who were scheduled to play Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus of New Zealand, pulled out of their second-round match on July 26 following Rojer's positive test result. The contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo include Czech republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands among others.

Of these, the Czech Republic is inquiring into possible health safety protocol violations by its contingent after four athletes tested positive for the virus, forcing withdrawals from beach volleyball and road cycling events.