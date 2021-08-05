Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya promised Rs 4 crore, class one category job by Haryana govt

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Image: ANI)

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won India a Silver medal in men's Freestyle 57 kg, has been promised a class one category job and a plot of land at any location in Haryana at 50 percent concession, the state government announced on August 5.

The Haryana government also promised the 23-year-old Olympic debutant Rs 4 crore for winning a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

News agency ANI quoted the Haryana government as saying: “He will (Ravi Dahiya) be given class one category job and a plot of land, wherever he wants in Haryana, at 50 percent concession. An indoor stadium for wrestling will be constructed at his village Nahri. He will also be given Rs 4 crore, as designated for silver medal winners.”

Ravi Kumar Dahiya who lost to Russia’s Zavur Uguev in the men's Freestyle Wrestling 57 kg category became the second athlete to win a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The other is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver in the women’s 49 kg.

Congratulating him on his win, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning Silver. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations & won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for exemplary wins & bringing glory to India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended his “fighting spirit” and wrote on Twitter: “Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments.”