Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu wins Bronze: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra among others congratulate the shuttler

Not just political leaders but celebrities from A-list actors to top level sportspersons joined the counting number of people posting their congratulatory messages for Sindhu.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Indians on Twitter celebrate P V Sindhu's historic win at Tokyo Games 2020.

Indians on Twitter celebrate P V Sindhu's historic win at Tokyo Games 2020.


Indian shuttler and world champion PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1. She defeated Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the shuttler.

Top leaders including Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu:



Not just political leaders but celebrities from A-list actors to top level sportspersons joined the counting number of people posting their congratulatory messages for Sindhu.







Here's how the rest of the Twitter reacted:




Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PV Sindhu #Tokyo Games 2020 #Twitter reactions
first published: Aug 1, 2021 08:20 pm

