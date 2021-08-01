Tokyo Olympics 2020 | PV Sindhu wins Bronze: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra among others congratulate the shuttler

Indians on Twitter celebrate P V Sindhu's historic win at Tokyo Games 2020.

Indian shuttler and world champion PV Sindhu created history as the first woman and second athlete representing India to win two consecutive medals, following her win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Sindhu registered a win against China's He Bingjiao bagging her a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on August 1. She defeated Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in the Badminton women's singles match.

As per the Badminton Association of India, she is the only other athlete to win two medals back-to-back.



P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the shuttler.



What an incredible performance!!Congratulations on winning the Bronze Medal, @Pvsindhu1

You have made India proud, yet again. #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/ENyWelgqoG August 1, 2021

Top leaders including Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate Sindhu:



Fantastic game by India’s Badminton player @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the #Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again! #TokyoOlympics2020

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2021

Not just political leaders but celebrities from A-list actors to top level sportspersons joined the counting number of people posting their congratulatory messages for Sindhu.



Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc

— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021



Our girl is getting home the bronze !!!!!

She did it!!!

One colour at a time I say!

Come on champ @Pvsindhu1

This calls for a celebration !!!!!!

You are one of a kind, let’s celebrate YOU! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 1, 2021





Yet another historic win.. by one of India's best!! Congratulations on winning the bronze @Pvsindhu1! Immensely happy and proud!! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QtxlRvndEo

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 1, 2021



2016 & 2020 What an achievement to win Olympic medals for , @Pvsindhu1! You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021



Here's how the rest of the Twitter reacted:



The only Indian woman with two Olympic medals.

HAIL THE QUEEN #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/7QYZDOnlF2 — Rajpurohit POONAM (@PoonamPurohit21) August 1, 2021





Another Proud moment for India. You are a True inspiration to nation as well as women. Congratulations champion on achieving back to back medals for India.#PVSindhu #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/LQ1fokZgKk — RAKESH YADAV (@RYPofficial) August 1, 2021

