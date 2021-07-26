Tokyo Olympics 2020: No plan to reschedule more events as storm approaches

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony. (Reuters)

Tokyo Olympic organisers said there is currently no plan to reschedule further events due to a tropical storm heading towards the main Japanese island of Honshu.

Rowing and archery events have been moved due to the storm, which is forecast to bring rain to the capital on Tuesday.

"At this time there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters on Monday.

The storm is currently forecast to pass to the north of Tokyo, according to the website of the Japan Metereological Agency.