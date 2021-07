July 30, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live | Day 7 | July 30: Canada have won gold in the women's eight rowing final, the first time a team that is not the USA or Romania have won the title since 1992. The Canadian team, made up of Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit, went out fast from the beginning, building an unassailable lead that no other team could live with. And while New Zealand could not match Canada's pace, they fought valiantly to finish second and claim the silver medal. The People's Republic of China crew finished an impressive third to win bronze.