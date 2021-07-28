Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: "Who will take responsibility if I die?" Medvedev hits out at Olympics official; Kristof Milak of Hungary breaks Michael Phelps record

July 28, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: Romania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis have won the first rowing gold medal of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in women’s double sculls. The Romanian crew were in a class of their own. They dominated the field at the Sea Forest Waterway to add an Olympic crown to the many other titles they have won in the past two years. Bodnar and Radis, who were the silver medallists at the 2019 World Rowing Championships, have won every race they have competed since. The Romanians’ storming victory was Romania's first win in this event since the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. New Zealand’s Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne finished the 2,000m course in 6:44.82 to push the Dutch boat of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard into third place.