July 28, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: "Who will take responsibility if I die?" Medvedev hits out at Olympics official; Kristof Milak of Hungary breaks Michael Phelps record

Follow live action from Tokyo Olympics right here. Will Mary Kom and PV Sindhu bring India Olympic glory again? Stay tuned to this space

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: Hosts Japan lead the medal tally with ten Golds as we head into Day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. USA and China are close behind with nine golds each, with Russia in fourth place with seven. For India, it is an action-packed day with all eyes on Mary Kom and PV Sindhu. Will they be able to bring Olympic glory once again? Stay tuned

to this space for all updates from Tokyo.

Full Coverage | Photos | Videos | Specials
  • July 28, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: Russia's Daniel Medvedev has lashed out at the Chair Umpire during his Singles fixture against Italy's Fabio Fognini. The soaring temperature on court is the point of contention. In the seventh game of the second set, Medvedev asked the umpire if play could be suspended due to the sweltering temperature on court. Medvedev's arguments were mirrored by Fognini, who too was bothered by the temperature. Medvedev went on to lose the second set annd seemed to be running on fumes. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveTwo days after being crowned the women's Olympic 400m freestyle champion, Australian swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus has doubled her tally of golds with a stunning swim in the 200m freestyle final. In a stacked field, that included 400m freestyle world record holder Katie Ledecky (USA) and 200m freestyle world record holder Federica Pellegrini, Titmus proved herself a class above the competition, winning the final in an Olympic Record time of 1:53.50, ahead of Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, China (silver) and Canada's Rio 2016 100m freestyle champion Penny Oleksiak (bronze).

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveHungary's Kristof Milak won the 200m butterfly today and set an Olympic record time of 1:51.25, breaking Michael Phelps record of 1:52.03 set in Beijing 2008. The current world record holder gained an earlier lead against South Africa's Chad le Clos in the first half of the race, but stayed ahead of the pack in the last lap to touch the wall first, followed by Japan's HONDA Tomoru who took silver and Italy's Federico Burdisso, who placed third. Despite being unable to break his own 1:50.73 which was his target for this butterfly event, Milak posted the third-fastest swim of his career. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveLedecky is back to winning ways. After losing out on a medal position in the Women's 200m freestyle, USA's Katie Ledecky has won Gold in the Women's 1500m Freestyle with a time of 15:37:34. Sullivan of the USA came in second and Kohler of Germany came third. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveIndia's Tarundeep Rai lost in the Men's Individual event in Archery. Rai lost against Israel's Italyu Shanny 28-24, 26-27, 27-27, 27-28 in the 1/16 Elimination round. Earlier, he had beaten Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine 25-25, 27-28, 27-27, 28-25 in the 1/32 Elimination. All eyes will be on India's medal hope Deepika Kumari in the Women's individual event in the afternoon. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveIndia's PV Sindhu won her Group J fixture against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in straight sets. The Rio 2016 silver medalist was in fine form as she outplayed and outclassed Cheung 21-9, 21-16. While the first set was a breeze, Cheung gathered herself in the second game, but Sindhu was in red hot form and continued her juggernaut. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveChina has rowed their way to another Olympic gold. The Chinese quartet of y. Lyu, L. Zhang, X. Cui and Y. Chen finished first with a time of 6:-5:13. Poland came second at 6:11:36 with Australia a close third at 6:12:08. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveRomania’s Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis have won the first rowing gold medal of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in women’s double sculls. The Romanian crew were in a class of their own. They dominated the field at the Sea Forest Waterway to add an Olympic crown to the many other titles they have won in the past two years. Bodnar and Radis, who were the silver medallists at the 2019 World Rowing Championships, have won every race they have competed since. The Romanians’ storming victory was Romania's first win in this event since the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. New Zealand’s Brooke Donohue and Hannah Osborne finished the 2,000m course in 6:44.82 to push the Dutch boat of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard into third place.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveHugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias seal victory for France in double sculls. They powered through the last 50 meters to win the men's double sculls in an Olympic record time of 6:00.33. In a tight race, the French duo edged out the Netherlands' Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broennik who dropped 20 seconds behind the new Olympic champions. With Netherlands taking silver, Chinese duo LIU Zhiyu and ZHANG Liang placed third with a time of 6:03.63.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveWorld Champions Australia rowed to an Olympic gold in the Women's Four category and set a new Olympic record with a time of 6:15:37, just 0.34 seconds ahead of silver medalists Netherlands. Ireland won bronze. 

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 LiveWorld champions Australia rowed to a stunning victory in the women's four final, setting an Olympic best time of 6:15.37 just 0.34 seconds ahead of the Netherlands. The Aussie team of Lucy Stephan, Rosemary Popa, Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre kept a spirited Dutch team at bay to snatch victory. Ireland's team put in a stellar performance to win their first medal of Tokyo 2020, surging forward to beat Great Britain to bronze.

  • July 28, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 | July 28 | Day 6 Live: Ariarne Titmus, Australia's swimming sensation is in action today. 

