Tokyo Olympics 2020 July 25 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

PV Sindhu in action in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletes are taking part across ten sports today. Here's is the full list.

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)

Event: Women’s Artistic Individual all-round

Round: Subdivision 1

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak

Event: Women’s Balance Team

Round: Subdivision 1

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak

Badminton

(Image: Reuters)

Event: Women’s Badminton Singles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: PV Sindhu

Boxing

Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom wom gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)

Event: Women’s Flyweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 1:30 pm

Opponents: Miguelina Hernandes (Dominican Republic)

Indian contestant: Mary Kom

Event: Men’s Lightweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 3:06 pm

Opponents: Luke McCormack (Great Britain)

Indian contestant: Manish Kaushik

Hockey

Event: Men’s Hockey

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 3:00 pm

Opponents: Australia

Rowing

Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Round: Repechage 2

Time: 6:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh

Sailing

Event: Laser Radial

Round: Opening Series

Time: 8:30 am

Indian contestants: Netra Kumanan

Event: Laser

Round: Opening Series

Time: 11:05 am

Indian contestants: Vishnu Saravanan

Shooting

Manu Bhaker of India competes in the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed International Team Quarter-final at the Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 12, 2018. (Image: Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS)

Event: Men’s Skeet

Round: Qualification

Time: 10:00 am

Indian contestant: Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Event: Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Round: Qualification

Time: 9:30 am

Indian contestant: Divyansh Singh Panwar

Event: Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Round: Qualification

Time: 7:45 am

Indian contestants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Swimming

Event: Women’s 100m Backstroke

Round: Heats

Time: 3:30 pm

Indian contestant: M.P. Patel

Event: Men’s 100m Bacstroke

Round: Heats

Time: 4:26 pm

Indian contestant: S. Nataraj

Table Tennis

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: Round 2

Time: 10:30 am

Opponent: Lam Siu Hang (Hong Kong)

Indian contestant: S. Gnanasekaran

Event: Women’s Singles

Round: Round 2

Time: 12:00 pm

Opponent: Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)

Indian contestant: Manika Batra

Tennis

Event: Women’s Doubles

Round: First Round

Time: 11:00 am

Opponent: L. Kichenok & N. Kichenok (Ukraine)

Indian contestants: S. Mirza & S. Raina