Tokyo Olympics 2020 July 25 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

PV Sindhu in action in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics
Indian athletes are taking part across ten sports today. Here's is the full list.
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)
Event: Women’s Artistic Individual all-round
Round: Subdivision 1
Time: 6:30 am onwards
Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak
Event: Women’s Balance Team
Round: Subdivision 1
Time: 6:30 am onwards
Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak
Badminton
(Image: Reuters)
Event: Women’s Badminton Singles
Round: Group Stage
Time: 6:30 am onwards
Indian contestant: PV Sindhu
Boxing
Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom wom gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)
Event: Women’s Flyweight
Round: Round of 32
Time: 1:30 pm
Opponents: Miguelina Hernandes (Dominican Republic)
Indian contestant: Mary Kom
Event: Men’s Lightweight
Round: Round of 32
Time: 3:06 pm
Opponents: Luke McCormack (Great Britain)
Indian contestant: Manish Kaushik
Hockey
Event: Men’s Hockey
Round: Pool A Match
Time: 3:00 pm
Opponents: Australia
Rowing
Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls
Round: Repechage 2
Time: 6:30 am
Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh
Sailing
Event: Laser Radial
Round: Opening Series
Time: 8:30 am
Indian contestants: Netra Kumanan
Event: Laser
Round: Opening Series
Time: 11:05 am
Indian contestants: Vishnu Saravanan
Shooting
Manu Bhaker of India competes in the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed International Team Quarter-final at the Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 12, 2018. (Image: Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS)
Event: Men’s Skeet
Round: Qualification
Time: 10:00 am
Indian contestant: Mairaj Ahmed Khan
Event: Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Round: Qualification
Time: 9:30 am
Indian contestant: Divyansh Singh Panwar
Event: Women’s 10m Air Pistol
Round: Qualification
Time: 7:45 am
Indian contestants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Swimming
Event: Women’s 100m Backstroke
Round: Heats
Time: 3:30 pm
Indian contestant: M.P. Patel
Event: Men’s 100m Bacstroke
Round: Heats
Time: 4:26 pm
Indian contestant: S. Nataraj
Table Tennis
Event: Men’s Singles
Round: Round 2
Time: 10:30 am
Opponent: Lam Siu Hang (Hong Kong)
Indian contestant: S. Gnanasekaran
Event: Women’s Singles
Round: Round 2
Time: 12:00 pm
Opponent: Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)
Indian contestant: Manika Batra
Tennis
Event: Women’s Doubles
Round: First Round
Time: 11:00 am
Opponent: L. Kichenok & N. Kichenok (Ukraine)
Indian contestants: S. Mirza & S. Raina