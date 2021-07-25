MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 July 25 India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the Indian schedule at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.

Moneycontrol News
July 25, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
PV Sindhu in action in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu in action in the opening round of the Tokyo Olympics

Indian athletes are taking part across ten sports today. Here's is the full list.

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia) Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. (Image: Wikipedia)

Event: Women’s Artistic Individual all-round

Round: Subdivision 1

Close

Related stories

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak

Event: Women’s Balance Team

Round: Subdivision 1

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: Pranati Nayak

 

Badminton

(Image: Reuters) (Image: Reuters)

Event: Women’s Badminton Singles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 6:30 am onwards

Indian contestant: PV Sindhu

 

Boxing

Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom wom gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters) Five-time World Amateur Boxing champion, Mary Kom is one of the most inspiring athletes of India. She is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the six world championships. She became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. Recently Mary Kom wom gold medal in Asian Women’s championship, 2017. (Picture: Reuters)

Event: Women’s Flyweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 1:30 pm

Opponents: Miguelina Hernandes (Dominican Republic)

Indian contestant: Mary Kom

Event: Men’s Lightweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 3:06 pm

Opponents: Luke McCormack (Great Britain)

Indian contestant: Manish Kaushik

 

Hockey

Event: Men’s Hockey

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 3:00 pm

Opponents: Australia

 

Rowing

Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Rowers from India stretch before a training session at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Event: Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Round: Repechage 2

Time: 6:30 am

Indian contestants: A. Lal & A. Singh

 

Sailing

Event: Laser Radial

Round: Opening Series

Time: 8:30 am

Indian contestants: Netra Kumanan

Event: Laser

Round: Opening Series

Time: 11:05 am

Indian contestants: Vishnu Saravanan

 

Shooting

Manu Bhaker of India competes in the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed International Team Quarter-final at the Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 12, 2018. (Image: Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS) Manu Bhaker of India competes in the Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed International Team Quarter-final at the Shooting Range, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 12, 2018. (Image: Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS)

Event: Men’s Skeet

Round: Qualification

Time: 10:00 am

Indian contestant: Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Event: Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Round: Qualification

Time: 9:30 am

Indian contestant: Divyansh Singh Panwar

Event: Women’s 10m Air Pistol

Round: Qualification

Time: 7:45 am

Indian contestants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal

 

Swimming

Event: Women’s 100m Backstroke

Round: Heats

Time: 3:30 pm

Indian contestant: M.P. Patel

Event: Men’s 100m Bacstroke

Round: Heats

Time: 4:26 pm

Indian contestant: S. Nataraj

 

Table Tennis

manika batra

Event: Men’s Singles

Round: Round 2

Time: 10:30 am

Opponent: Lam Siu Hang (Hong Kong)

Indian contestant: S. Gnanasekaran

Event: Women’s Singles

Round: Round 2

Time: 12:00 pm

Opponent: Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)

Indian contestant: Manika Batra

 

Tennis

Event: Women’s Doubles

Round: First Round

Time: 11:00 am

Opponent: L. Kichenok & N. Kichenok (Ukraine)

Indian contestants: S. Mirza & S. Raina

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Olympics 2020 #Olympics 2021 #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Jul 25, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.