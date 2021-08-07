MARKET NEWS

English
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Indian golfer Aditi Ashok puts on brilliant show, finishes 4th

Earlier, Aditi Ashok was in the tied 3rd spot when a storm disrupted the fourth and final round of the Olympic Games’ golf competition.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Source: Twitter/@aditigolf

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, on August 7, missed out on a historic medal as she finished fourth in women's individual stroke play event.

Earlier, she was in the tied 3rd spot when a storm disrupted the fourth and final round of the Olympic Games’ golf competition.

Aditi finished 15 under and needed a birdie in the 72nd hole to force bronze medal playoff with Lydia Ko. But, Ko got a par score on the 18th.

Though Aditi could not earn a medal for India in golf, her achievements at the Games are simply incredible and would inspire a new generation of golfers in India.

This would be Aditi's second Olympic appearance. She finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.

Close

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated her for this historic performance.

"Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm & poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit & skills," he wrote.

Meanwhile, USA's Nelly Korda walked away with the top spot to claim gold. The world number one emulated countryman Xander Schauffele by carding a final-round 69 to finish at 17-under par 267 and win by one stroke from Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Mone Inami of Japan.

Ko and Inami will have a playoff to decide the destiny of the silver and bronze medals.
Tags: #2020 Olympics #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Sports
first published: Aug 7, 2021 11:10 am

