Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: USA smash World Record in Men's 4x100 Medley Relay

August 01, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: Australian Emma McKeon stormed to victory in the 50m freestyle event today at Tokyo Aquatics Centre clocking in a blistering time of 23:81 which broke her own Olympic record of 24:00 she set on the previous day. It was a close call in the early part of the race as there were no runaway leaders, but by mid-race McKeown broke a slender lead and was swimming at world record time until she touched the wall first to win her third gold. Right after competing in the 50m freestyle, McKeon also won the 4x100m medley relay today together with Australian teammates Kaylee McKeon, Chelsea Hodges and Cate Campbell, bringing McKeon's gold medal tally to four. McKeown now holds seven Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 - four golds and three bronze - making her the first female swimmer in Olympic history to win seven medals in one Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem - who returned from injury to compete at the Olympic Games - picked up silver after clocking in 24.07 in the 50m freestyle. Denmark's Pernille Blume claimed bronze.