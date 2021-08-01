MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
auto refresh
August 01, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: USA smash World Record in Men's 4x100 Medley Relay

Sindhu has one last shot at a medal finish in Tokyo. A win for Satish Kumar will guarantee India another medal.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: After a disappointing Day 8 at the Tokyo Olympics, India will look with some hope to Sindhu's bronze medal match in the Women's Badminton Singles. India's Satish Kumar will also be in action in the quarter-finals of Men's Super heavy-weight. The Men's 100m dash is also slated for later today and it promises to be an nail-biter.

0px 1px 0px 0px;" href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/olympics-2021/" rel=nofollow>Full Coverage | Photos | Videos | Specials
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveThe United States finished the meet by winning the men’s 4x100 medley relay in world-record time, giving Dressel his fifth gold medal of the Games and extending an American unbeaten streak in the event. The Americans were led by Caeleeb Dressel who finished his remarkable Tokyo Games with a fifth gold medal, swimming butterfly in the final relay of the meet. The U.S. men finished in 3:26.78, beating the previous world record by .50 seconds. The U.S. has never lost the men's medley relay at the Olympics. The only time it has not won gold was in 1980 when the entire team boycotted the Moscow Games. Great Britain came second in 3:27:51 and Italy won bronze in 3:29:17.

  • August 01, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveChina's Gong Lijiao lit up the Olympic Stadium with a mammoth throw of 20.58m to win the Tokyo 2020 women's shot put competition. The 32-year-old Gong dug deep to throw a personal best that saw her breeze to gold. The USA's Raven Saunders won an impressive silver medal (19.79m) with New Zealand's throwing legend Valerie Adams (19.62) winning bronze.

  • August 01, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveAustralian Emma McKeon stormed to victory in the 50m freestyle event today at Tokyo Aquatics Centre clocking in a blistering time of 23:81 which broke her own Olympic record of 24:00 she set on the previous day. It was a close call in the early part of the race as there were no runaway leaders, but by mid-race McKeown broke a slender lead and was swimming at world record time until she touched the wall first to win her third gold. Right after competing in the 50m freestyle, McKeon also won the 4x100m medley relay today together with Australian teammates Kaylee McKeon, Chelsea Hodges and Cate Campbell, bringing McKeon's gold medal tally to four. McKeown now holds seven Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 - four golds and three bronze - making her the first female swimmer in Olympic history to win seven medals in one Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem - who returned from injury to compete at the Olympic Games - picked up silver after clocking in 24.07 in the 50m freestyle. Denmark's Pernille Blume claimed bronze.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveAustralia wins women’s 4x100m medley relay in a new Olympic record. In a close race, the team of Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell wins the race in a time of 3:51.60, pushing the USA into second place. The USA quartet finished in a time of 3:51.73. Canada claimed the bronze in 3:52.60.

  • August 01, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveCaeleb Dressel smashed the Olympic record to win 50m freestyle. The American swimmer touched the wall in a time of 21.07, shaving 0.23 off the previous mark set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo in 2008. The win gave Dressel his fourth gold medal of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the USA’s 27th in the pool. The 24-year-old two-time world champion joins fellow Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as well as East German Kristin Otto as the only swimmers to win at least five golds in a single Olympic Games. (He will go for a fifth gold in the 4x100m medley relay.) And in a race that is usually decided by hundredths of a second, Dressel stormed to finish 0.48 seconds ahead of Florent Manaudou of France, who gets the silver medal, with a time of 21.55. Brazil’s Bruno Fratus was close behind, claiming the bronze in 21.57.

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live :  Caeleb Dressel smashed the Olympic record to win 50m freestyle. The American swimmer touched the wall in a time of 21.07, shaving 0.23 off the previous mark set by Brazil’s Cesar Cielo in 2008. The win gave Dressel his fourth gold medal of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the USA’s 27th in the pool. The 24-year-old two-time world champion joins fellow Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as well as East German Kristin Otto as the only swimmers to win at least five golds in a single Olympic Games. (He will go for a fifth gold in the 4x100m medley relay.) And in a race that is usually decided by hundredths of a second, Dressel stormed to finish 0.48 seconds ahead of Florent Manaudou of France, who gets the silver medal, with a time of 21.55. Brazil’s Bruno Fratus was close behind, claiming the bronze in 21.57.
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: Charlotte Wothington completed a backflip 360 for the first time ever in women’s competition, which blew away the Ariake Sports Park, and was enough to beat a near-perfect first run from three-time world champion Hannah Roberts, who finished in second. Switzerland's Nikita Ducarroz just pipped Roberts' American team-mate Perris Benegas to the bronze medal. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST
  • August 01, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 LiveUSA's Robert Finke - the cream of men's longer-distance swimming at this year's Games - turned things up a gear to win the 1500m freestyle gold at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The 10th gold for USA swimmers at this year's Olympics was - fittingly - one of the most exciting races, as Finke finished first in 14:39.65, followed home by silver medallist, Mykhailo Romanchuk in 14:40.66. Special mention must go to Florian Wellbrock of Germany, who led until the final 50m when Finke showed his class to take the win that makes him a double Olympic gold medallist.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.