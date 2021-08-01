Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: USA smash World Record in Men's 4x100 Medley Relay

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live: The United States finished the meet by winning the men’s 4x100 medley relay in world-record time, giving Dressel his fifth gold medal of the Games and extending an American unbeaten streak in the event. The Americans were led by Caeleeb Dressel who finished his remarkable Tokyo Games with a fifth gold medal, swimming butterfly in the final relay of the meet. The U.S. men finished in 3:26.78, beating the previous world record by .50 seconds. The U.S. has never lost the men's medley relay at the Olympics. The only time it has not won gold was in 1980 when the entire team boycotted the Moscow Games. Great Britain came second in 3:27:51 and Italy won bronze in 3:29:17.
