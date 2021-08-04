MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Athletics-Canadian De Grasse wins 200m gold

Reuters
August 04, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST

Canada's Andre De Grasse won the men's 200 metres gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with a scorching time of 19.62 seconds, a national record.

De Grasse, who claimed the 100m bronze and 200m silver at the 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Championships, came into the turn third but surged past his rivals in the last 40 metres to claim victory.

The Canadian became the first Olympic 200m champion since Jamaican Usain Bolt, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics from the 2008 Beijing Games before retiring in 2017.

Kenny Bednarek of the United States took the silver medal and his compatriot Noah Lyles claimed the bronze.

 
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Andre De Grasse #athletics #Sports #World News
first published: Aug 4, 2021 07:14 pm

