Tokyo Olympics 2020: 10 things you need to know

The unveiled statues of Miraitowa (L) and Someity, the officials mascots for the Tokyo 2020/2021 Olympics and Paralympics Games, are seen to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP)
After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin as planned on July 23. It was originally supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. It was the first time the games were postponed or rescheduled. Despite the change in year, the Tokyo Olympics retains the ‘2020’ title for marketing and branding purposes. But a surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan had put the entire games in jeopardy with the Japanese government forced to enforce new rules. So what are these rules, Will there be spectators, what is the mascot, how can you watch the quadrennial event in India, here is our primer on the 10 things you need to know about Tokyo 2020.
Is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 happening?
There has been much uncertainty surrounding the Olympic games due to the outbreak of Covid-19. A surge in cases in Japan has resulted in the Japanese government declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo from July 08 – August 22. While the games will take place as per schedule, no fans would be permitted. As per initial plans, 10,000 Japanese fans were to be permitted.
Will there be any audience/spectators at Tokyo 2020?
Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, a state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo by the Japanese government. There will not be any spectators to cheer during the Olympic games. Initially the plan was to allow 10,000 Japanese fans to attend. It was announced in March that international fans would not be allowed.
What is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Mascot?
The mascot for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is Miraitowa. The name is based on the Japanese words – ‘mirai’ meaning ‘future’ and ‘towa’ meaning ‘eternity’. It has been styled with the Ai (indigo blue) Ichimatsu pattern from the Tokyo 2020 Games emblem, a tribute to both the respected tradition and modern innovation of Japanese culture. MIRAITOWA has a personality inspired by the Japanese proverb, “learn from the past and develop new ideas”.
What are the new competitions at the Tokyo Olympics?
The Olympic games at Tokyo will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. These Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 medals
All the medals – gold, silver and bronze – are made from recycled electronics. 5,000 medals have been made from 78,985 tonnes of recycled electronic devices such as digital cameras, laptops, handheld games and an astonishing 62.1 lakh mobile phones. These have been sourced from across the world.
Hot to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live in India?
TV : Sony TEN 1 (HD/SD), Sony TEN 2 (HD/SD) (English)
Sony TEN 3 (HD/SD) (Hindi)
Doordarshan
Live Stream : SonyLIV
When is the Opening ceremony?
The 29th edition of the Summer Olympics will kick off on July 23 16:30 (IST) at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule
The Tokyo Olympics will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events. Here is the full schedule.
Aquatic
Swimming : July 24 – August 1
Diving : July 25-28 | July 30 - August 01
Artistic Swimming : August 02 – August 04 | August 06 – August 07
Water Polo : July 24 – August 08
Marathon Swimming : August 04 – August 05
Archery : July 23 – July 31
Athletics
Track & Field : July 30 – August 08
Race Walk : July 30 | August 06 – August 07
Badminton : July 24 – August 02
Baseball : July 28 – August 05
Basketball : July 25 – August 08
Basketball (3x3) : July 24 – July 28
Boxing : July 24 – August 01 | August 03 – August 08
Canoe (Slalom) : July 25 – July 30
Canoe (Sprint) : August 02 – August 07
Cycling
BMX Freestyle : July 31 – August 01
BMX Racing : July 29 – July 30
Mountain Bike : July 26 – July 29
Road : July 24 – July 25 |July 27
Track : August 02 – August 08
Equestrian
Dressage : July 24 – July 25 | July 27 – July 28
Eventing : July 30 – August 02
Jumping : August 03 – August 04 | August 06 – August 07
Fencing : July 24 – August 01
Football : July 21 – July 22 | July 24 – July 25 | July 27-July 28 July 30 – July 31 | August 02 – August 03 | August 05 – August 07
Golf : July 29 – August 01 | August 04 – August 07
Gymnastics
Artistic : July 24 – July 29 | August 01 – August 03
Rhythmic : August 06 – August 08
Trampoline : July 30 – July 31
Handball : July 24 – August 08
Hockey : July 24 – August 06
Judo : July 24 – July 31
Karate (Kata, Kumite) : August 05 – August 07
Modern Pentathlon : August 05 – August 07
Rowing : July 23 – July 30
Rugby : July 26 – July 31
Sailing : July 25 – August 04
Shooting
Rifle & Piston : July 24 – July 25 | July 27 | July 29 – August 02
Shotgun : July 25 – 26 | July 28 – 29 | July 31
Skateboarding (Park) : August 04 – August 05
Skateboarding (Street) : July 25 – July 26
Softball : July 21 - July 22 | July 24 – July 27
Sport Climbing : August 03 – August 06
Surfing : July 25 – August 01
Table Tennis : July 24 – July 30 | August 01 – August 06
Taekwondo : July 24 – July 27
Tennis : July 24 – August 01
Triathlon : July 26 – July 27 | July 31
Volleyball : July 24 – August 08
Volleyball (Beach) : July 24 – August 07
What are the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Venues?
Tokyo National Stadium Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Yoyogi National Stadium Nippon Budokan
Tokyo International Forum Kokugikan Arena
Equestrian Park Musashina Forest Sport Plaza
Tokyo Stadium Musashinonomori Park
Ariake Arena Ariake Gymnastics Centre
Ariake Urban Sports Park Ariake Tennis Park
Odaiba Marine Park Shiokaze Park
Aomi Urban Sports Park Oi Hockey Stadium
Sea Forest Cross Country Course Sea Forest Waterway
Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
Tokyo Aquatics Centre Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
Sapporo Odori Park Makuhari Messe Hall
Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach Saitama Super Arena
Asaka Shooting Range Kasumigaseki Country Club
Enoshima Yatch Harbour Izu Velodrome
Izu MTB Course Fuji International Speedway
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Sapporo Dome Miyagi Stadium
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Saitama Stadium
International Stadium Yokohama
Has any country pulled out of Tokyo Olympics 2020?
While the Olympic games will go ahead as planned amid Covid protocols, North Korea remain the only country to pull out of the Olympic games. It had announced its withdrawal on April 06 this year.