Tokyo Olympics 2020: 10 things you need to know

The unveiled statues of Miraitowa (L) and Someity, the officials mascots for the Tokyo 2020/2021 Olympics and Paralympics Games, are seen to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP)

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin as planned on July 23. It was originally supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. It was the first time the games were postponed or rescheduled. Despite the change in year, the Tokyo Olympics retains the ‘2020’ title for marketing and branding purposes. But a surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan had put the entire games in jeopardy with the Japanese government forced to enforce new rules. So what are these rules, Will there be spectators, what is the mascot, how can you watch the quadrennial event in India, here is our primer on the 10 things you need to know about Tokyo 2020.

Is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 happening?

There has been much uncertainty surrounding the Olympic games due to the outbreak of Covid-19. A surge in cases in Japan has resulted in the Japanese government declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo from July 08 – August 22. While the games will take place as per schedule, no fans would be permitted. As per initial plans, 10,000 Japanese fans were to be permitted.

Will there be any audience/spectators at Tokyo 2020?

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, a state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo by the Japanese government. There will not be any spectators to cheer during the Olympic games. Initially the plan was to allow 10,000 Japanese fans to attend. It was announced in March that international fans would not be allowed.

What is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Mascot?

The mascot for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is Miraitowa. The name is based on the Japanese words – ‘mirai’ meaning ‘future’ and ‘towa’ meaning ‘eternity’. It has been styled with the Ai (indigo blue) Ichimatsu pattern from the Tokyo 2020 Games emblem, a tribute to both the respected tradition and modern innovation of Japanese culture. MIRAITOWA has a personality inspired by the Japanese proverb, “learn from the past and develop new ideas”.

What are the new competitions at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Olympic games at Tokyo will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and Madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. These Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 medals

All the medals – gold, silver and bronze – are made from recycled electronics. 5,000 medals have been made from 78,985 tonnes of recycled electronic devices such as digital cameras, laptops, handheld games and an astonishing 62.1 lakh mobile phones. These have been sourced from across the world.

Hot to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live in India?

TV : Sony TEN 1 (HD/SD), Sony TEN 2 (HD/SD) (English)

Sony TEN 3 (HD/SD) (Hindi)

Doordarshan

Live Stream : SonyLIV

When is the Opening ceremony?

The 29th edition of the Summer Olympics will kick off on July 23 16:30 (IST) at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule

The Tokyo Olympics will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events. Here is the full schedule.

Aquatic

Swimming : July 24 – August 1

Diving : July 25-28 | July 30 - August 01

Artistic Swimming : August 02 – August 04 | August 06 – August 07

Water Polo : July 24 – August 08

Marathon Swimming : August 04 – August 05

Archery : July 23 – July 31

Athletics

Track & Field : July 30 – August 08

Race Walk : July 30 | August 06 – August 07

Badminton : July 24 – August 02

Baseball : July 28 – August 05

Basketball : July 25 – August 08

Basketball (3x3) : July 24 – July 28

Boxing : July 24 – August 01 | August 03 – August 08

Canoe (Slalom) : July 25 – July 30

Canoe (Sprint) : August 02 – August 07

Cycling

BMX Freestyle : July 31 – August 01

BMX Racing : July 29 – July 30

Mountain Bike : July 26 – July 29

Road : July 24 – July 25 |July 27

Track : August 02 – August 08

Equestrian

Dressage : July 24 – July 25 | July 27 – July 28

Eventing : July 30 – August 02

Jumping : August 03 – August 04 | August 06 – August 07

Fencing : July 24 – August 01

Football : July 21 – July 22 | July 24 – July 25 | July 27-July 28 July 30 – July 31 | August 02 – August 03 | August 05 – August 07

Golf : July 29 – August 01 | August 04 – August 07

Gymnastics

Artistic : July 24 – July 29 | August 01 – August 03

Rhythmic : August 06 – August 08

Trampoline : July 30 – July 31

Handball : July 24 – August 08

Hockey : July 24 – August 06

Judo : July 24 – July 31

Karate (Kata, Kumite) : August 05 – August 07

Modern Pentathlon : August 05 – August 07

Rowing : July 23 – July 30

Rugby : July 26 – July 31

Sailing : July 25 – August 04

Shooting

Rifle & Piston : July 24 – July 25 | July 27 | July 29 – August 02

Shotgun : July 25 – 26 | July 28 – 29 | July 31

Skateboarding (Park) : August 04 – August 05

Skateboarding (Street) : July 25 – July 26

Softball : July 21 - July 22 | July 24 – July 27

Sport Climbing : August 03 – August 06

Surfing : July 25 – August 01

Table Tennis : July 24 – July 30 | August 01 – August 06

Taekwondo : July 24 – July 27

Tennis : July 24 – August 01

Triathlon : July 26 – July 27 | July 31

Volleyball : July 24 – August 08

Volleyball (Beach) : July 24 – August 07

What are the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Venues?

Tokyo National Stadium Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Yoyogi National Stadium Nippon Budokan

Tokyo International Forum Kokugikan Arena

Equestrian Park Musashina Forest Sport Plaza

Tokyo Stadium Musashinonomori Park

Ariake Arena Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Ariake Urban Sports Park Ariake Tennis Park

Odaiba Marine Park Shiokaze Park

Aomi Urban Sports Park Oi Hockey Stadium

Sea Forest Cross Country Course Sea Forest Waterway

Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Tokyo Aquatics Centre Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Sapporo Odori Park Makuhari Messe Hall

Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach Saitama Super Arena

Asaka Shooting Range Kasumigaseki Country Club

Enoshima Yatch Harbour Izu Velodrome

Izu MTB Course Fuji International Speedway

Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Sapporo Dome Miyagi Stadium

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Saitama Stadium

International Stadium Yokohama

Has any country pulled out of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

While the Olympic games will go ahead as planned amid Covid protocols, North Korea remain the only country to pull out of the Olympic games. It had announced its withdrawal on April 06 this year.