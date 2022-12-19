 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Today's tea is free for Argentina': Bengal tea stall owner's offer wins internet

Dec 19, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

“Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can," the user tweeted.

Kalu Di runs a modest tea stall in West Bengal. (Image: @swatiatrest/Twitter/Sahebul Haque/Subhankar)

A woman from West Bengal, who owns a tea stall, offered tea for free on the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, for Argentina. Its capital Kolkata, a football-frenzied city with a sizeable Argentina fan following is known to celebrate World Cups is grand manners. Even nooks and corners of dingy bylanes in the city celebrate the game in their own way.

“Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of loves,” a Twitter user shared a photo of “Kalu di”, the tea stall owner offering the hot beverage for free.

“Today’s tea is free for Argentina. By Kalu di,” reads a modest board in Bengali atop containers in her small store. The woman, dressed in a saree, smiles for the camera.

Almost 2000 people liked the post that is now viral on social media.

Flags of Brazil and Argentina adorn Kolkata whenever the World Cup fever comes to the world every four years.

Comments showing the football mania across the state followed the tweet.