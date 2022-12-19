'Today's tea is free for Argentina': Bengal tea stall owner's offer wins internet

A woman from West Bengal, who owns a tea stall, offered tea for free on the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, for Argentina. Its capital Kolkata, a football-frenzied city with a sizeable Argentina fan following is known to celebrate World Cups is grand manners. Even nooks and corners of dingy bylanes in the city celebrate the game in their own way.

“Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of loves,” a Twitter user shared a photo of “Kalu di”, the tea stall owner offering the hot beverage for free.

“Today’s tea is free for Argentina. By Kalu di,” reads a modest board in Bengali atop containers in her small store. The woman, dressed in a saree, smiles for the camera.

Almost 2000 people liked the post that is now viral on social media.

Flags of Brazil and Argentina adorn Kolkata whenever the World Cup fever comes to the world every four years.

Comments showing the football mania across the state followed the tweet.

One user tweeted: “How many Argentinians r there anyway in Bengal?” to which the original poster responded: “By origin, who can tell. By choice, millions.” The user also says in a separate comment that the store is possibly located outside the city and the person who shared the photo with her has not yet responded to where its from. Another comment read: “One thing for sure. Her 'cha' must be outstanding. Also the namkeen stuff in the foreground.”

On Sunday’s final in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalties in a nail-biting final where Lionel Messi brought the cup back after 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the final and France’s striker Kylian Mbappe became the first player since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966 to net a World Cup final hat-trick in a game that ended 3-3 after extra time. It is the second time in five World Cups that France have lost the final on penalties after they were beaten by Italy in 2006. Mbappe was awarded the Golden Boot for the highest number of goals in the tournament (8) while Messi won the Golden Ball for best player.

