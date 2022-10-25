Tim Paine makes explosive claims in autobiography

Tim Paine has claimed that South Africa engaged in ball tampering in the infamous 2018 Test series.

In his autobiography The Paid Price, Paine claims he saw a South African player "having a huge crack" at the ball in Johannesburg, one Test after the Australian team was found guilty of the same.

In the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test, Cameron Bancroft was caught by broadcasters using sandpaper to shine the ball in the third Test match, which led to year-long suspensions of captain Steve Smith and supposed fellow mastermind David Warner, and the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann.

Tim Paine, who was the wicketkeeper during the series, also claimed that the broadcasters tried to cover up South Africa's transgressions.

"I saw it happen in the fourth Test of that series," Paine wrote in his book. "Think about that. After everything that had happened in Cape Town, after all the headlines and bans and carry on.

"I was standing at the bowlers' end in the next Test when a shot came up on the screen of a South African player at mid-off having a huge crack at the ball.

"The television director, who had played an active role in catching out Cam, immediately pulled the shot off the screen. We went to the umpires about it, which might seem a bit poor, but we'd been slaughtered and were convinced they'd been up to it since the first Test. But the footage got lost. As it would."

Betrayed by the board

Paine was forced to end his cricket career after his explicit texts to a female Cricket Tasmania colleague became public in 2021. He was initially cleared of all wrongdoings by an investigation by Cricket Australia, which said the messages were consensual.

However, he was forced to resign as captain before the 2021 Ashes series after an external consultant recommended the resignation.

"The consultant then said that the best way to get ahead of the story was if I stood down as captain," Paine writes. "I was stunned by that, so was James (Paine's manager). Who was this guy (external consultant)? What did he know about the circumstances? That was the first time anyone had mentioned me resigning as captain. There was no way I was doing that. I knew what had happened. Cricket Australia knew what had happened and, in my mind, this guy didn't know, or worse than that, it was like he believed that I had sexually harassed her.

"Then Nick (CA Chief executive) chimed in, saying how experienced this guy was and how he thought I should listen to his advice.

"I said, 'Do you want me to resign as Test captain, Nick?' He couldn't give me a straight answer, or wouldn't. He kept talking in circles.

"It was becoming obvious what Cricket Australia wanted me to do but they didn't have the courage to say it themselves…

"…I hadn't seen it coming. It was obvious the board wanted me to resign and I had no option if they weren't going to back me. I felt they were driven by the need to protect their image, they'd got in someone to look after them and he'd decided that I had to be sacrificed to save them, they were hanging me out to dry."

The morning after the phone call, Paine contacted Hockley and Richard Freudenstein, the interim CA chair, to say he would stand down.

"I was disappointed and I was tired of this. I was prepared to cop the flak for what I did, but in my mind Cricket Australia had abandoned me and made it look like they thought I'd sexually harassed someone and so everyone else would think so too."