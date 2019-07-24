Tim Murtagh shines as England collapse to 85 all-out against Ireland

Tim Murtagh took five wickets as England suffered a dramatic collapse to 85 all out on the first morning of their one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on July 24.

Murtagh, who plays county cricket at the ground for Middlesex, took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs as Ireland made a sensational start to their first Test match at the 'home of cricket'.

In the process, the 37-year-old veteran became the first Ireland bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in what is just his side's third match at this level.

England, on a ground, where they won the 50-over World Cup just over a week ago, were bowled out in a mere 23.4 overs -- and that after captain Joe Root won the toss.

It was the latest worrying batting collapse suffered by England ahead of the Ashes that start next week -- the third time in three years they had lost all 10 wickets in a session in the past three years, having not done so previously since 1938.

It was also their lowest score in a home Test innings since they were dismissed for 77 by Australia at Lord's in 1997 and came hot on the heels of their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.



England all out in 23.4 overs on day 1! Just 85. Meanwhile the two Australias made 105 and 120 in the first innings of their match. What odds the Ashes will be a high scoring contest after all this!

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 24, 2019

