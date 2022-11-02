This Bengaluru auto is equipped with toffees, medicines and Hanuman Chalisa

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru has been winning the internet after a photograph of his vehicle, equipped with hand sanitiser, water, chocolates and first aid went viral on Twitter.

The driver of the auto, Rajesh, apparently told the passenger that the comfort of the passenger is important to him hence he upgraded his vehicle. In the photo, a hanging, foldable shelf displays the offerings to his passengers. A few copies of the Hanuman Chalisa, toffees, first aid, medicines, Vicks VapoRub, band-aids and cotton, sanitiser, biscuits can be seen in the photo. His Google Pay ID is also displayed on the stand.

“Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in Bengaluru. He kept sanitizers, band-aid, biscuits, water bottle and some coffee bites chocolate for his travellers. He told me that customer is everything for him. Kudos to Rajesh. He made my Friday with his unconditional gesture,” tweeted one Uttam Kashyap, one of the passengers with the photo.

Notorious for never-ending, serpentine traffic, Bengaluru people were impressed with the gesture of the auto driver who wanted to think about making the arduous journeys of his passengers a bit more bearable.

“We need a lot of people like him if we bring out innovative solutions to their problems we can go on a development spree,” wrote one user.

“Congrats Rajesh Avare. Let public appreciate the honest auto men with their name and mobile number if they permit. This will help a lot and public will be more than happy to engage them,” wrote another.

“Amazing customer service. I would gladly tip someone like him,” another comment read.

Similar autorickshaws have been spotted in the city as well as other parts of the country where the drivers have taken one step further for the comfort of the customers. Their stories too went viral like Rajesh’s auto.