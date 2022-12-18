English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Event alert! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    The World Cup final between France and Argentina is going to a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw

    France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

    Associated Press
    December 18, 2022 / 11:20 PM IST
    Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

    Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

    Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday.

    France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

    The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

    Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.

    Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Argentina #FIFA World Cup 2022 #France #penalty
    first published: Dec 18, 2022 11:20 pm