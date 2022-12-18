The World Cup final between France and Argentina is going to a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw

Kylian Mbappé, France: The star of the last World Cup at the age of 19 and he is only getting better. The speedy striker could match Brazil great Pelé in being a champion at his first two World Cups.

Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute.

The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.

Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.