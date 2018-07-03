The famous US basketball league player who was just bought for a whopping Rs 1,050 crore

Arguably the greatest player active today in the National Basketball Association, the US-based league, LeBron James announced his move to Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in a whopping $154 million or Rs 1,056 crore, four-year deal.

The 33-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers superstar via his management agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced the agreement within 24 hours of the opening of free agency on Sunday. Free agency applies to the transfer of those players whose contracts have ended with their previous teams.

This is the second time King James is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron, born in Akron, Ohio, was picked by his home team at the age of 19 in 2003-04. He left for Miami Heat in 2010-11 before re-joining Cavaliers in 2014-15.

The four-time NBA MVP (most valuable player) received $33 million as salary in 2017-18, making him the second costliest player in the league. Golden State Warrior’s Stephen Curry received the highest salary in the same season at $34.7 million. Curry has signed the biggest ever deal in NBA which guarantees him $201 million over a period of five seasons.

Though the particulars of the LeBron’s contract with the Lakers are not completely revealed, he is entitled to an average yearly salary of $38.5 million or Rs 264 crore over the next four seasons.

LeBron James was also the sixth highest-earning athlete in the Forbes’ highest paid athletes list of 2018. He earned $85.5 million in the assessment period thanks to his endorsement contracts and his business interest in many ventures including English football club Liverpool.

In comparison, Virat Kohli, the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League received Rs 17 crore for the year 2018.

The biggest ever contract in team sports history was signed between baseball player Giancarlo Stanton and Miami Marlins in 2014. The contract was worth $325 million over 13 years. However, in 2017, Marlins traded him to the New York Yankees.

The deal

The basketball superstar can purchase 12 Rolls Royce Sweptail which is the most expensive car ever produced. A unit of the car costs $12.8 million or about Rs 88 crore.

Given that each team plays 82 games in a regular season of NBA league, LeBron James will basically be earning one 2016 Lamborghini Aventador every game. Each unit of the car costs about $444,000.