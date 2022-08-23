More than a decade at the helm of Indian football, removed by an order from the Supreme Court (SC) in May this year, and now accused of “engineering” Fifa’s suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and putting in grave jeopardy, among other things, India hosting the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup scheduled in October—the ongoing storm in Indian football has a clear centre—Praful Patel.

On Monday, the SC, hearing an urgent petition to try and lift the Fifa suspension, dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) it had put in charge of AIFF on May 18, after the AIFF failed to hold elections on time and Patel continued in his post as AIFF president despite his tenure having come to an end. Because the National Sports Code bars anyone from holding a post in a national sports federation (NSF) for more than three consecutive terms, Patel was not even eligible to contest again, let alone remain in his post.

Fifa accepted the CoA’s mandate, holding discussions with them to clearly outline their rules and setting deadlines for the CoA to get a new constitution adopted and elections held so that the AIFF could be an independently run body again. When those deadlines passed this month without a new constitution being put in place and no elections either, Fifa banned AIFF for “third party interference”, asking that the CoA’s mandate be repealed in full before the ban can be lifted.

At each step of this narrative, one man has remained constant: Patel.

When the SC removed their CoA on Monday, the judges hit out at the Maharashtra MP, saying that he was “trying to torpedo the tournament (U17 World Cup)”, following a petition from the CoA members that it was Patel who instigated the ban by sending a letter to Fifa.

Patel has influence at football’s governing body—he is the first Indian elected to Fifa’s Executive Council, responsible for all major decisions taken by Fifa. Was Patel directly responsible for India’s ban then? No—because that decision was taken by the “Bureau of Fifa Council”, a body which consists of Fifa’s president and the six confederation heads—but it is difficult to say how much influence Patel has over these members or whether he was in contact with them before the decision was taken.

One thing is for sure. In his letter to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, dated May 23, Patel clearly outlines the possibility of a ban. It is a masterful letter—instead of asking for a ban, Patel spells out in detail what’s happening with the AIFF-CoA-SC, mentions that “the AFC and FIFA have a zero-tolerance attitude towards undue third-party interference/influence and several Member Associations….have been suspended to restore their autonomy, and that a different standard cannot be applied in the case of the AIFF…” but also requests them “to not impose a suspension at this stage, but to consider this important aspect of the Supreme Court order and enter into a dialogue with the CoA to receive a commitment that the said timelines laid down by the Supreme Court would be respected and strictly followed….”

Was this an attempt by Patel, as the letter explicitly suggests, to try and buy the CoA some time and fend off a ban? Or was it a couched attempt at instigating Fifa to take note of India’s situation and threaten a ban? Could Fifa have gone another way, say, giving a longer rope to the CoA to fix whatever was ailing the AIFF’s election process without the threat of a ban?

There are no easy answers to these questions, except to point out that Fifa followed the suggestions made by Patel in his letter to the T.

Patel first became the AIFF chief as a stopgap measure, when the body’s former head, the late Priya Ranjan Das Munshi, became incapacitated because of an illness in 2008. Patel was the AIFF vice-president then, and stepped in. In 2009, he was elected president, and then re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

The root of the current problems began in 2017, when a PIL was filed accusing the AIFF constitution of not being in line the National Sports Code. The Delhi High Court had subsequently nullified the AIFF’s elected body, asking them to redraft the constitution and hold elections again. When the AIFF appealed to the SC, the highest court stayed the Delhi HC order and appointed two ombudsmen to oversee the redrafting of the constitution to bring it in line with the Sports Code. But every new version of the constitution has been scuttled so far because the AIFF’s state bodies can’t agree on the changes. When Patel’s third and final tenure as president ended in 2020, he stayed in his post and delayed elections citing this very issue: if a constitution that adheres to the Sports Code is still not in place, what’s the point of fresh elections? All it will take for that election to be nullified is one appeal to any court.

Patel’s long term as India’s football head has little to show in terms of actual development and plenty when it comes to trouble: India hit rock bottom in its football history with its lowest Fifa world ranking—173—in 2015, when Patel was at the helm, and now sits at 104, still the giant Asian nation with a tiny footballing imprint. His time has not seen much improvement at the grassroots level, or in the apathetical way women’s football is run in India, or solid club structure that’s sustainable and tiered. Instead, India’s top league is privately owned, with no relegation/promotion system, makes no money from its broadcast since the broadcasters are part of the ownership structure—under the first (and since then, only) major deal struck by the AIFF under Patel (in 2010). All this while the rest of the country’s club football structure is floundering with no direction.

To be sure, the blame cannot all be parked at Patel’s door. He inherited an already broken and bankrupt AIFF, and the deep malaise in Indian football exists at all levels—from the club management and state bodies all the way to the top.

Even the Fifa ban, it can be argued, would have happened whether or not Patel was involved. This has to do with the Sports Code itself—adopted in 2011, this code spells out the electoral processes national sports federations must follow, as well as rules for age and tenure of the office-bearers. When a federation does not follow these rules, the court steps in—the BCCI, for example, was famously run by a CoA for 33 months. But the sports code’s rules are sometimes in conflict with the statutes of the global governing bodies of these sports. Depending on the global governing body, these conflicts can become very thorny. One of the things that global sports bodies don’t like, for example, is interference by the government in national federation elections and electoral systems, or government takeovers of national sports bodies. National sports federations being banned by their international bodies for government interference is common around the world. When it came to the BCCI, because of India’s great power and influence over world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shied away from any action. When it comes to Indian football, Fifa has no such trouble.