The IPL mega auction 2022 is here and Twitter is flooded with memes

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for 2022 is currently underway in Bengaluru and will continue over the next two days. 600 players will be going under the hammer and this year will be the biggest IPL auction since 2018.
10 franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – will be building their teams in the mega auction.As the auction began at 11am today, Twitter jumped in with memes and commentary for the awaited auction.
33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams and 217 more players are in the fray to make it to the game.
