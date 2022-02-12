English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    The IPL mega auction 2022 is here and Twitter is flooded with memes

    IPL Mega auction 2022: As the auction began at 11am today, Twitter jumped in with memes and commentary for the awaited auction.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    IPL auction 2022: 33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams.

    IPL auction 2022: 33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams.


    The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for 2022 is currently underway in Bengaluru and will continue over the next two days. 600 players will be going under the hammer and this year will be the biggest IPL auction since 2018.

    10 franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – will be building their teams in the mega auction.

    As the auction began at 11am today, Twitter jumped in with memes and commentary for the awaited auction.




    Delhi Capitals too joined in on the fun with a Hera Pheri meme.

    There were many memes of Ravichandran Ashwin and English cricketer Jos Buttler.


    33 players have already been retained or picked by the teams and 217 more players are in the fray to make it to the game.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Premier League #IPL Auction #IPL auction memes #IPL mega auction #IPL mega auction 2022 #IPL memes #Twitter
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 12:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.