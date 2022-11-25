 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The frontrunners to buy Manchester United

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 25, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

The English Premier League side has had an eventful past few weeks that included a very public divorce from Cristiano Ronaldo. So, who are the parties bidding for the Red Devils?

Despite the entire footballing world pausing for the FIFA World Cup, Manchester United is still drawing headlines over the past few weeks. But that isn't new to what is possibly the most iconic and recognisable football club in the whole world.

Manchester United has been in the news over the past few weeks, what with its most-iconic player publicly putting the club on blast, which led to a very public divorce. But things move fast in the world of United as it is now in the spotlight regarding its ownership. The Glazers family from the US have put the club on sale for potential new buyers as part of an initiative to "explore strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth".

In plain speak, Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer, the current executive co-chairmen and directors, have put the club for sale and there is no shortage of potential new buyers. According to various reports, this sale could entail the Glazer brothers anywhere between GBP 5 and 8 billion.

So, who are the potential new owners of Manchester United?

1) Apple

Social media went into meltdown when the US tech giant was rumoured to be interested in taking over Manchester United. Apple is reportedly currently worth USD 2.3 trillion and earned USD 394.3 billion for the financial year 2022, according to a press release on the company website.