The Buttler-Show Demolished Star-Studded Mumbai Indians

The last time Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals faced each other, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham unleashed pure dominance as Mumbai bundled Royals for only 90 at Sharjah. At this juncture, both Coulter-Nile and Neesham (Including Trent Boult) have migrated to the Royals. With the desire to echo their 2021 heroics, Rohit Sharma won the flip and invited Rajasthan to bat under humid conditions.

Batting on a stiff DY Patil surface, the Englishman Jos Buttler started on a positive note as he punched Daniel Sams for a maximum over mid-wicket. Soon after, Buttler clobbered 26 runs off Basil Thampi’s over with the help of three maximums and two boundaries. He started the over with a boundary over mid-on followed by two mounting sixes to the leg-side. However, the carnage did not cease there. The 31-year old winded the over on a skyward as he thumped two more boundaries in the last two deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah clipped Yashasvi Jaiswal (1 off 2), and Tymal Mills perished in-form Devdutt Padikkal (7 off 7) with a middle-length delivery, but Buttler’s blistering affair landed the Royals at 48/2 at the end of the powerplay. The spearhead also brought up his half-century inside eight overs and transpired a partnership with Sanju Samson. Captain Samson went after Murugan Ashwin from the time he enrolled at the crease. The 27-year old hammered a googly over long-off, followed by a thump over extra cover to Sams. The duo was batting with a scoring rate of 150 before Kieron Pollard outwitted Samson (30 off 21) with a slower one. Nonetheless, Buttler kept marching.

Jos Buttler, who has a tremendous record against Mumbai Indians, brought up his second IPL century in 66 deliveries against them. He commenced his innings on a scorching note and then adjusted according to the flow of the game. Buttler’s last five performances against Mumbai are as follows: 94*(53) 89(43) 70(44) 41(32) 100(68)- today’s game.

There was no respite for the Mumbai bowlers after Padikkal’s wicket as Shimron Hetmyer manifested his talent. The Guyanese batter secured 26 out of Pollard’s 17th over with two massive sixes over mid-wicket and short fine leg. When the game was slipping away from Mumbai, Bumrah once again rescued them with two consecutive wickets in the penultimate over. He first dismissed a well-set Hetymer with a low full-toss, then executed a toe-crusher to dismiss the centurion, Buttler.

The late pyrotechnics of Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 14) glimpsed Rajasthan a 200 plus total, but Bumrah’s excellent death-bowling display (3/17) restricted them to 193/8.

In reply, Ishan Kishan crunched his former teammate Trent Boult for a boundary in the first over, and Rohit Sharma enacted his treasured hook shot to Prasidh Krishna for a maximum. However, Rohit was soon snatched at the backward point as he tried to execute a cut shot of Krishna’s bowling. Furthermore, Navdeep Saini trapped inexperienced Anmolpreet Singh with a fullish outside-off delivery.

Ishan scored 31(23) as Mumbai secured 50/2 at the powerplay. The left-handed took up the responsibility and attained his second consecutive fifty this season. Ishan’s versatile innings also shifted the momentum in Mumbai’s control. The southpaw then fabricated a partnership with young Tilak Verma. Hailing from Hyderabad, Tilak zapped to a soaring start. The 19-year old first drilled Ravichandran Ashwin for a flat six over square leg, followed by a straight hit to Navdeep Saini. Tilak also flashed the armory of his shots with a reverse sweep maximum to Ashwin. The left-handed brought up his maiden IPL half-century and kept Mumbai in the hunt.

A spectacular grab from Navdeep ended Ishan’s (54 off 43) run, and Ashwin deceived Tilak (61 off 33) but, the hallmark partnership of 81 between the duo landed the encounter in an evenly-tempered situation. However, two quick wickets from Yuzvendra Chahal refrained Mumbai from recuperating. Pollard made an acute effort but, in the end, Mumbai fell 23 runs short of the target.

Rajasthan Royals are off to a flying start as they attained two comprehensive victories in the first two games. They will now square off against Bangalore on April 05. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, need to bounce back to dwell in the top four. Mumbai will now face in-form Kolkata on April 06.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 193/8 (Jos Buttler 100, Shimron Hetmyer 35; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Tymal Mills 3/35) beat Mumbai Indians 170/8 (Tilak Varma 61, Ishan Kishan 54; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/26, Navdeep Saini 2/36) by 23 runs.