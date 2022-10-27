The biggest wins in T20 World Cup history

South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh.

South Africa rode on Rilee Rossouw's brilliant century as it beat Bangladesh by 104 runs. This was one of the biggest victories in the history of the T20 World Cup.

We take a look at the top five wins by runs in T20 World Cups.

1) Sri Lanka vs Kenya, 2007 T20 World Cup - 172 runs

Sri Lanka's margin of victory over Kenya, in the 2007 T20 World Cup, is a record that will take some beating to break. Batting first on a batsman's paradise in Johannesburg, the Sri Lankans had a field day scoring a mammoth 260/6 in their 20 overs. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 88 in 44 balls while captain Mahela Jayawardene joined in on the fun with 65 of 27 balls. The Kenyans never looked like coming anywhere close to the target as they got bundled out for 88.

2) South Africa vs Scotland, 2009 T20 World Cup - 130 runs



South Africa becomes the first team to win by 100+ runs in T20 World Cup more than once. Won by 130 runs v Scotland, 2009

Won by 104 runs v Bangladesh, 2022#T20WorldCup #BANvSA

— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 27, 2022

AB de Villiers showcased his 360-degree scoring range in his swashbuckling unbeaten knock of 79 (34) as South Africa smashed 211/5 in its 20 overs at the Oval ground. Just like the Kenyans, the Scots were never expected to come anywhere near the target. Scotland was bundled out for 81 in the 16th over as five different South African bowlers helped themselves to wickets.

3) Afghanistan vs Scotland, 2021 T20 World Cup - 130 runs

Scotland features yet again with Afghanistan as the tormentor this time around. In last year's edition, Afghanistan posted a commanding score of 190/4 at Sharjah. Scotland caved in as off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun a web and scalped five wickets for just 20 runs. Scotland was bowled out for 60 runs in 10.2 overs, making it also the quickest defeat in this list.

4) England vs Afghanistan, 2012 T20 World Cup - 116 runs

Luke Wright was stranded on 99 as England posted 196/5 in its 20 overs against then-newbies Afghanistan, in Colombo. Afghanistan had no response to England's bowlers with 10 batters posting single-digit scores. Gulbadin Naib's knock of 44 saved Afghanistan from embarrassment as it posted 80 before being all out in the 18th over in its chase of 197.

5) South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2022 T20 World Cup - 104 runs

South Africa took its frustration from its rained-out first game on Bangladesh as it hit 205/5 in its 20 overs at Sydney, on Thursday. Rilee Rossouw helped himself to a second consecutive century with a brilliant knock of 109 (56). The Bangladeshi batsmen didn't put up much of a fight, with only Litton Das scoring 30+ (34), and only three other batters huffed and puffed past double digits. Bangladesh was eventually all out for 101 runs as it handed the Proteas an NRR-boosting 104-run victory.