Thanks to FIFA World Cup 2018, television sales soar high in India

With FIFA World Cup 2018 kicking off, football fans across the world are in a delirious state. Also rejoicing are the television manufacturers with sales zooming on the back of the biggest football event in the world.

Officials from companies like Sony, Samsung and Xiaomi said that they are expecting more sales throughout the duration of the month-long event. As per a report by Mint, the craze for football is particularly high in the states of Bengal, Kerala and other North-Eastern states.

Sony Pictures Network, the official broadcaster in India, said that they expect the viewership to cross 100 million this time. According to FIFA reports, in the last tournament, more than 85.7 million Indians had watched the World Cup on television. TV company Sony said that they have seen an exponential increase in sales in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and the Northeast. The company plans to spend around Rs 8 crores in promotions and also launched a separate campaign for the sales of its new Bravia OLED Television range.

Meanwhile, Japanese TV maker Panasonic India also recorded a growth of 50% in their sales in the past one month. Their business head Neeraj Bahl said, "Kolkata, Durgapur and Guwahati are the places where the impact (of FIFA) is very high." He also said that they plan to spend Rs 5 crores for promotions during the tournament.

Companies like Samsung and Xiomi India have also expressed that there has been a surge in their TV sales. Samsung which estimates around 30% of the market share in televisions have launched a new range of QLED TV with screen sizes of 55 inches and 65 inches. Also, Xiaomi is offering a 3-month free subscription of Sony LIV to all MiTV users.