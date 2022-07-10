English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Reaction to Djokovic winning 21st Grand Slam title

    Novak Djokovic defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the final.

    Reuters
    July 10, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

    Following is reaction to Novak Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on July 10. The Serb defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the final.

    WIMBLEDON RUNNER-UP KYRGIOS

    "He’s a bit of God, I’m not gonna lie. I thought I played well. It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I’ll be here again, but I don’t know about that."

    ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN’S WORLD NUMBER ONE

    "Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance. Bad luck Nick, you have so much talent, I hope to see you in another Slam final soon."

    BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN’S WORLD NUMBER ONE

    "Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning his 21st major title and his 7th at #Wimbledon."

    WORLD NUMBER 16 DENIS SHAPOVALOV

    "Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ. Congrats man @DjokerNole."

    FORMER BRITISH NUMBER ONE TIM HENMAN

    "Look at the lack of injuries Djokovic has had — I really believe he has the hunger and motivation to keep coming back and competing. Think about the special relationship Novak had with Marian Vajda and now Goran (Ivanisevic) to be the lead coach. With his experience I think they understand each other’s personalities really well and it gets the best out of Djokovic."

    CANADIAN PLAYER VASEK POSPISIL

    "Huge congrats to @DjokerNole! Mental giant."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Novak Djokovic #Tennis #Wimbledon
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 10:59 pm
