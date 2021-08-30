MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tennis| Play begins at US Open with fans back in stands

The opening match in Arthur Ashe Stadium was set for noon, with past champion Sloane Stephens facing fellow American Madison Keys in a rematch of their 2017 final.

Associated Press
August 30, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST
Play has started at the U.S. Open, with fans back in the stands for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The event was held without spectators last year due to the pandemic but stands are allowed to be filled to 100% capacity this year. Those 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Naomi Osaka, the defending women's champion, was scheduled to lead off the night session in Ashe.

 
Associated Press
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:38 pm

