    Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes world number one

    Reuters
    September 12, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title and took the world number one ranking with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win over Norway's Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.

    Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face before jumping up to embrace Ruud at the net. He then climbed past photographers and into the stands to celebrate in his box with his team.

    "Bravo Carlitos!" was displayed on a banner inside the stadium.

    The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

    He is the youngest world number one since the ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

    Ruud was trying to become the first Norwegian to capture the top spot but was unable to match Alcaraz's firepower under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

    French Open finalist Ruud will rise to number two.

    Sunday's final was the first featuring two men competing for both their first Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.
