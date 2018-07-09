App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tennis ace Roger Federer is the king of athlete endorsement earnings

Federer has endorsement contracts with companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Moet & Chandon, Jura, Wilson and others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Endorsements make the majority of an athlete’s earnings, especially if the athlete is in an individual game where no sports clubs exist. And the king among all the athletes, as far as endorsement fees go, is reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Roger Federer.

According to Forbes, in the 12 months ending June 1, 2018, the Swiss tennis great earned $65 million from endorsements which include sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income. In comparison, his prize money from the same period was $12.2 million.

Federer’s earning from endorsements eclipsed LeBron James’ $52 million and Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings of $47 million.

Federer has endorsement contracts with companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Moet & Chandon, Jura, Wilson and others.

Federer, who is currently playing for his ninth Wimbledon trophy and 21st grand slam, was seen in the Wimbledon for the very first time in his professional career in sports gear without the Nike logo.

Infographic: Roger Federer Is the King of Athlete Endorsements | Statista

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced on July 2 that it was hiring Federer as its global brand ambassador for a hefty sum of $30 million a year. This also marked an end to the long-standing relationship with Nike.

The price commanded by Federer, even at this age, is probably unprecedented for an athlete. But factoring in his sustained success and his flawless demeanour off and (mostly) on the tennis court and the fact that Federer is almost universally beloved, the price tag does not ring any surprising bells.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #celebrity endorsements #endorsement deals #Sports

