Teams qualified for the 2022 Football World Cup

Teams qualified so far for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following Wednesday's playoff matches:

EUROPE

Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay

ASIA

Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

AFRICA

Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States

- 29 qualifying berths out of 32 decided

- World Cup draw in Doha on April 1