Tata IPL 2022 to be sold-out series; BookMyShow expects to sell 5 lakh tickets

IPL Auction 2022 Live updates | Day 2

BookMyShow, an online ticketing and entertainment platform, expects to sell over 500,000 tickets during the ongoing Indian Premier League, at which spectator numbers continue to be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tata IPL 2022 is set to be a sold-out series, looking at the rate at which tickets are being snapped up as soon as sales open up on the platform, said Anil Makhija, COO – live entertainment & venues, BookMyShow, which bought the ticketing rights for all the tournament’s matches.

“We expect Tata IPL 2022 to contribute to 60-70 percent of ticket sales for sporting events on our platform given its fandom, scale and the fact that it is back after a gap of two years on Indian soil,” Makhija told Moneycontrol.

While IPL is among the largest on-ground sporting experiences, Makhija said it won’t be fair to compare the performance of the event this year with that of the pre-pandemic seasons, given the restricted audience capacities for the matches.

In its 15th season, the Tata IPL 2022 will host 70 league matches and four playoff games that will be played across four stadia in Maharashtra at 25 percent stadium capacity. Makhija said if restrictions on occupancies for the matches are eased, the number of tickets on sale will increase.

Although COVID-19 curbs have been lifted in India, restrictions on large-format events and live entertainment continue.

“While 2022 started on a positive note for cinemas, with occupancy restrictions being lifted by the government across the country, the regulations for out-of-home live entertainment experiences remain dynamic. Massive sporting events such as the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the 2022 Prime Volleyball League in India are being hosted without spectators,” said Makhija.

Revenue recovery

Among the worst-hit sectors, revenue for live event companies nosedived to Rs 2,700 crore in 2020 from Rs 8,300 crore in 2019. While there was some recovery in 2021 with revenue touching Rs 4,900 crore, the sector is unlikely to reach pre-COVID levels in 2022 and revenue may touch Rs 7,400 crore this year, according to a FICCI-EY report.

Sporting events are making a strong comeback and this is expected to help in recovery of the live event sector.

“As restrictions ease bit by bit across states, the first large-scale venue formats to open up have been live sporting events as fans return to stadiums. We are hopeful that the pent-up demand will see gateways opening up soon, resulting in the recovery curve rising back up for live entertainment at scale,” said Makhija.

The platform that hosted ticket sales for Indian Super League that began in November last year and concluded in early March, sold over 12,000 tickets for the football league.

While Tata IPL has set the tone for large-format, on-ground sporting events, Makhija said they are in talks with multiple organisers across other sporting genres and formats and are firming a line-up for the platform.

“We expect to capture more than 50 percent of the sports events market between June and December this year. The response for Tata IPL 2022 will aid the opening up of more sporting events to follow,” he said.

Before the pandemic, BookMyShow hosted ticket sales for sporting events including IPL, ISL, Pro Kabbadi League, Underground Fight Nights, ICC T20 World Cup, Kabaddi World Cup, and WWE, among others. Makhija noted that the platform had listed more than 5,000 sporting events with millions of customers having bought tickets on the platform.

“If restrictions are lifted across formats and scales of sporting events immediately, business will be able to grow back to pre-COVID levels within a year,” he said.

The platform pointed out that occupancy for IPL matches has been increased to 50 percent for the matches till April 20. So far, the occupancy in stadiums was capped at 25 percent.