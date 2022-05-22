TATA IPL 2022 | SRH vs PBKS: Star performer of the match: Harpreet Singh Brar

Harpreet Singh Brar (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The Wankhede Stadium pitch for the last league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on Sunday was to assist spinners.

The pitch was on the slower side with run-making not being that easy. Yet, batsmen playing their natural game and going for shots did succeed to some extent. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma played his strokes freely to make 43 before he was caught brilliantly at the boundary with Liam Livingstone off the bowling of left-arm spinner Harpreet Singh Brar.

Brar, who has been with the PBKS since 2019 and gone about his business quietly, took three for 26 on the day, the best figures of the match. He applied the brakes on the SRH scoring from his second over after going for nine runs in his opening over that included a pull off the back foot for six over mid-wicket by Abhishek in the seventh over.

Also read: TATA IPL 2022| Punjab Kings beat SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in last league match

He came back well after a costly opening over to remove Rahul Tripathi, the second best SRH batsman in the tournament. Brar sent one around the leg stump and induced Tripathi to sweep. But, the right-hander did not find the elevation and hit straight to short fine leg fielder Shikhar Dhawan.

Brar struck again in his third over when he had Abhishek Sharma, who looked the best SRH batsman on the day and was playing his strokes freely.

Having been driven through the cover by Aiden Markram earlier in his third over, Brar flighted one outside the off stump, inviting Abhishek to hit over the top. Falling to the bait, Abhishek hit well but the timing of the jump by Livingstone was crucial. Anticipating the catch, Livingstone held the catch with both hands over his head and landed safely inside the line.

Having taken two wickets in his three overs, Brar conceded only six runs in his final over, the 15th of the innings. Markram cut him off the back foot for a four in front of square but Brar came back strong with a tossed up delivery that spun away from the right-hander. Markram had dragged his right foot outside the crease for wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to effect a neat stumping.

Brar had taken his second three-wicket haul in his 15-match IPL career and that was good enough to fetch him his first man of the match award.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes