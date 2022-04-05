Tata IPL 2022: Number of brands, advertisers see double-digit drop versus season 14

The 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a double digit drop in count of categories, advertisers and brands versus the previous season.

Sample this: During the first five matches of Tata IPL 2022, the count of categories dropped by 29 percent, while number of advertisers and brands declined by 13 percent and 15 percent respectively from the 14th season held last year, according to TAM Sports data

The first five matches of the current season of the IPL recorded 41 categories, 62 advertisers and 97 brands. However, in the previous season, the count of categories stood at 58, while advertisers and brands were at 71 and 114 respectively.

This year, new categories advertising on TV can be seen during IPL. As many as 12 new categories and 65 new brands advertised in first five matches of IPL 15 compared to same number of matches in IPL 14.

Among the new categories, corporate/brand image topped the list followed by ecom-auto rental services. Among the 65 new brands, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi topped the list followed by TataNeu App. The other new brands in the top five list include Spotify, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and e-commerce platform Meesho.

The categories that were visible during IPL 14 in the first five matches like securities/share broking organisations, internet services providers, tyres, DTH service providers.

Overall, the top five categories' list had four categories from e-commerce sector with more than 30 percent share of ad volumes in IPL 15 during first five matches. The top 5 categories together had 40 percent share of ad Volumes in IPL 15. E-commerce gaming had highest share in ad volumes at 17 percent. Along with online gaming, online shopping , pan masala was another category in the top five list.

Sporta Technologies, that operates gaming platform Dream11, remained the top advertiser during both IPL 15 and season 14. However, its ad volume share this year increased to six percent against four percent last year in the first five matches of the league.

Other top advertisers in this year during IPL 15 include K P Pan Foods, Bundl technologies popularly known as Swiggy, Tata Digital and Gameskraft Technologies which is the parent company of RummyCulture.

The TAM Sports report noted that the top five advertisers contributed more than 1/5th share of ad volumes during five matches of IPL 15.