Tata IPL 2022 brand value may jump 15% as league returns in full swing

TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is all set to begin from March 26. (Image: IPL)

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League, one of the most watched sporting events, is expected to see a significant increase in brand value this year as it makes a comeback with the addition of two teams and almost totally free of the shackles of pandemic restrictions.

Last year, IPL’s brand value grew 7 percent to $4.7 billion. Ajimon Francis, managing director of Brand Finance India, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy firm, expects the cricket league’s brand value to see better growth this year.

“This year, it will be 12-15 percent higher in our estimate because there will be ticket revenue due to the presence of audiences as well as merchandise revenue for the franchise,” Francis told Moneycontrol. The return of gate revenue will result in an 8-10 percent jump in the brand value of franchises over the previous year, he said.

Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist and angel investor, noted that after two years, the IPL will play to its full strength with crowds in stadiums, cheerleaders, stars in the stands and hospitality boxes. He expects the increase in ground activations and more matches will play a key role.

IPL 2022 starts on March 26, with the final scheduled on May 29. This year, the IPL matches will be played only in Maharashtra – at Wankhede stadium, DY Patil stadium and Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and at MCA stadium in Pune. The audience capacity has been capped at 25 percent.

Francis said the addition of two teams will also be a big driver in IPL’s brand value.

“It stretches the league for a few days and gives brands more opportunities to leverage the tournament,” he said. The league this year will have 70 matches as against 60 matches previously.

Ten teams will play in the tournament, including new additions Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

More matches will also mean higher advertising revenue for Disney Star, the official broadcaster. Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital, expects a 25 percent uptick in ad revenue this year at over Rs 4,300 crore, up from Rs 3,500 crore last year.

Additionally, TV advertising rates have gone up this year to Rs 15 lakh for a 10-second slot from Rs 14 lakh last year.

IPL faced many uncertainties due to Covid-19 in the past two years. In 2020, the postponement of the league, the absence of spectators, and the shifting of the tournament to the United Arab Emirates impacted its overall brand value, which dropped to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020 from 47,500 crore in 2019.

While IPL’s brand value grew 7 percent last year, viewership was impacted because the league was played in two phases. The tournament started in India in in April but was suspended mid-way on May 4 following the second wave of the pandemic. It resumed in the UAE after four months.

According to Taurani, viewership in the first phase of IPL last year was “flattish” compared with phase I of 2020.

He expects IPL’s viewership numbers to match up to 2019 levels in the coming years. He pointed out that IPL records an average of 4 billion views whereas other marquee properties like the soccer World Cup, English Premier League and Wimbledon have 3.3 billion views, 2.2 billion views and 3.6 billion views, respectively.